The Papio Missouri River Natural Resources District has rescheduled the free electronic waste recycling collections for area households and businesses. The April dates were cancelled as a COVID-19 precautionary measure.
“This is a great opportunity to reduce, reuse and recycle e-waste for people who spent time clearing out unwanted clutter while social distancing at home,” NRD spokesman Deb Ward said.
Computers, monitors, printers, office equipment, televisions, DVD and VHS players, audio and video equipment, radios and small electronic devices will be accepted, working or not.
The free collections will be held at NRD/USDA service centers in Blair, Tekamah, Dakota City and Walthill.
The schedule for these collections is:
Tuesday, July 14 in Tekamah and Blair. The Tekamah collection will accept e-waste from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and the Blair collection will run from 3 -6 p.m.
Thursday, July 16 in Dakota City and Walthill. The Dakota City collection will run from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and the Walthill collection will run from 3-5 p.m.
E-waste will only be accepted during the scheduled times and locations, rain or shine! E-waste will not be accepted from computer or electronics repair/retail businesses. The collections will not accept microwaves or appliances. Midwest Electronic Recovery will wipe or shred all computer hard drives and more than 95 percent of the material received during these collections will be recycled.
Funding for these free E-waste collections is provided through the Litter Reduction and Recycling Incentive Grant Program, Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy. The Papio Missouri River NRD’s annual collections have recycled more than 166 tons of electronic waste to conserve landfill space and prevent environmental contamination by the mercury, lead, arsenic and cadmium in e-waste components.
Contact Ward at 402-374-1920 ext. 3 for more information. Participants are encouraged visit the NRD’s website: www.papionrd.org the week of the collections to be sure any changes in COVID-19 health measures have not impacted these events.