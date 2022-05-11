E-waste collections set

Not sure what to do with old computers and electronic devices? The Papio Missouri River Natural Resources District and Nebraska Loess Hill Resource Conservation and Development Council are organizing free electronic waste (e-waste) recycling collections this month. These annual events have collected 216 tons of e-waste and recycled 97 percent of these materials.
Recycling e-waste conserves landfill space and protects the environment from the mercury, lead, arsenic and cadmium contained in electronic components.
These free collections will be held at NRD/USDA service centers in Blair, Tekamah, Dakota City and Walthill.
Residents and most businesses in the Papio NRD service area can participate in these convenient events. Collections will accept computers, monitors, televisions, printers, office equipment, DVD/VHS players, audio equipment, radios, and other small electronic devices.
E-waste will be collected in Tekamah on Tuesday, May 24 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The Blair collection is the same day from 3 to 6 p.m.
E-waste will be collected in Dakota City on Thursday, May 26 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The Walthill collection is May 26 from 3 to 5 p.m.
E-waste will only be accepted during the scheduled times, rain or shine. E-waste will not be accepted from computer or electronics repair/retail businesses. Microwaves and appliances will not be accepted.
Midwest Electronic Recovery will wipe or shred all computer hard drives received at these events.
Funding for these free E-waste collections is provided through the Litter Reduction and Recycling Incentive Grant Program, Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy. Please contact Deb Ward of the Papio NRD at 402-374-1920, ext. 3, for more information.