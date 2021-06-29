Funeral services for Earl Miller were Saturday, June 26, 2021, at First Evangelical Lutheran Church in Oakland. Burial with military honors followed in Tekamah Cemetery. The former Tekamah man passed away June 23, 2021, at Prairie Meadows in Omaha at the age of 92.
Earl Miller was born to Clinton and Lila (Peterson) Miller on March 16, 1929, in Tekamah and lived around the Tekamah area most of his 92 years. A Tekamah High School graduate, he was educated at several country schools until the eighth grade. He attended the University of Nebraska until he enlisted in the Navy to serve his country in the Korean War.
On June 1, 1958, Earl was married to Dorothy Georgesen. To this union were born four children: Jeanne, Dan, Bill, and Angela.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Clinton and Lila; siblings, Herley Miller, Suzanne Miller Hanson, Elwin Miller, Jimmy Miller; son, Bill Miller.
Earl is survived by his wife of 63 years, Dorothy Miller; children, Jeanne (Jeff) Westeman of Wichita, Kan., Dan (Denise) Miller of Omaha, Angela (John) Neil of Beaumont, Texas; grandchildren, Melissa (Justin) Ritonya, John (Pilar) Kinney, Corinne Westeman, Zachary Ward, Emily Ward, Robert Miller, Jennifer Neil, John Neil; six great-grandchildren.
Memorials are suggested to First Evangelical Lutheran Church in Oakland.
Pelan Funeral Services was in charge of the arrangements.