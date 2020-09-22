Early ballot requests coming as November’s election nears So you want to vote by mail? You’re not alone. County Clerk Sarah Freidel, who doubles as the county’s election commissioner said Thursday that well over 500 requests for an early-voting ballot had already been received by her office. The deadline to ask for an early-voting ballot is Oct. 23. The commissioner said 1,618 early-voting ballots were cast in Burt County during the May primary. Freidel said early-voting ballots for November’s general election can start being mailed Monday, if she has them back from the printer in time. The ballots will include four initiatives generated by the petition process and two constitutional amendments proposed by the Legislature. They include: • Initiative Measure 428, Payday Lending • Initiative Measure 429, Games of Chance Constitutional Amendment • Initiative Measure 430, Games of Chance Regulatory • Initiative Measure 431, Games of Chance Tax Initiatives are numbered based on a random drawing. Secretary of State Bob Evnen said Sept. 11 that the final list of candidates for offices and ballot measures have been certified by his office. “My office has finalized the certification of candidates and ballot measures that file with the State of Nebraska.” Evnen said, “This certification is a vital part of the process and ensures that candidate names and party affiliations are listed correctly.” In accordance with the placement of the initiative measure on the ballot, Evnen’s office will be hosting a hearing in each of the three congressional districts as required by law. These hearings will allow Nebraska voters to have their questions addressed, the secretary said. Informational pamphlets also will be created and distributed for each initiative. In addition, pamphlets will be available in county election offices and the office of Secretary of State by the end of September. For those who wish to return their ballots by mail, the United States Postal Service is recommending mailing your early ballot by Oct. 27. Voters can track their mailed in ballot once they are returned on the Secretary of State’s Web site. Voters also have the option of going to the polls to vote. The polls will be opened for the general election, set for Nov. 3. For information, regarding early voting and/or tracking your mail-in ballot, visit the Secretary of State’s Web site https://sos.nebraska.gov/elections/early-voting