East Husker basketball tournament brackets released

North Bend Central’s girls and the Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family boys have the top seeds when East Husker Conference tournament action tips off later this week.
The girls tournament starts Friday, Jan. 28, with Oakland-Craig, and Pender hosting games. The boys draw opens Saturday with North Bend and Oakland-Craig playing host. Because the East Husker is a 13-team league, the top three seeds each bracket have a bye in first round action. Because it’s an even-numbered year, the eight-nine games will be played on Friday hosted by the number-eight boys team, Stanton in this case. Howells-Dodge takes on Stanton in girls play for the right to meet top-seeded North Bend Central on Monday night while Stanton squares off against BRLD on the boys side. That winner heads to Humphrey on Tuesday to take on the top-seeded Bulldogs.
Tekamah-Herman’s girls are seeded 11th and open the tourney against sixth-seeded Oakland-Craig on the O-C court. Tip time is approximately 7:30 p.m.
The winner gets third-seeded Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family Monday night in Humphrey at 7:30.
Sitting second in the Class C1 charts, North Bend is one of five state-ranked girls teams in the East Husker. They hold five of the top six seeds. Second-seeded BRLD is ranked ninth in C1. Thursday’s semifinals, hosted by Midland University in Fremont, could see NBC taking on fourth-seeded Pender, the number-six team in C2; or fifth-seeded Clarkson/Leigh, who fell out of the C2 rankings this week. The bottom half of the bracket could have second-seeded BRLD squaring off against either third-seeded Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family, the number-two team in D1; the Tigers; or Oakland-Craig, ranked seventh in C2.
Having 13 teams in the league also means one school will only play one conference tournament game. The lowest seed of the five losing teams in the first round is out of the consolation brackets. The four who remain all play Monday night, Jan. 31. The highest seed of the four teams involved will host the two games.
Monday’s quarterfinal losers play Thursday night with games hosted by the highest seed.
The T-H boys, seeded 10th, open their tournament stay at O-C on Saturday night. They are scheduled to meet West Point-Beemer at 6 p.m. in the first game of a doubleheader. O-C takes on Madison in the nightcap.
The winner of that game gets third-seeded Howells-Dodge, the third-ranked team in C2, Tuesday night in Clarkson. The Jaguars are one of the three state-ranked teams in the boys bracket. They are the top three seeds. Tuesday’s other quarterfinal at Clarkson has the host Patriots, ranked eighth in C1, taking on the Tekamah-Herman-West Point-Beemer winner.
The top half of the bracket has Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family, the top-ranked team in C2, meeting the Stanton-BRLD winner from Friday night. Tuesday’s lid-lifter at Humphrey likely will have number-four North Bend Central taking on number-five Wisner-Pilger.
North Bend could join the three ranked squads in semifinal action at Midland on Friday night, Feb. 4.
As in the girls draw, losers of first round games all play on Tuesday night with the highest remaining seed hosting both games while the lowest seed is out. Tuesday’s quarterfinal losers play Friday night with games hosted by the highest seed.
Championship play in both brackets is set for Saturday, Feb. 5, at Midland University in Fremont.
The third-place boys game starts at 2:30 p.m., followed in order by the girls consolation game, the girls championship game and the boys final