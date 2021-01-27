East Husker tournament brackets released

Oakland-Craig’s boys and the Clarskon/Leigh girls have the top seeds when East Husker Conference tournament action tips off later this week.
The girls tournament starts Friday, Jan. 29, with Oakland-Craig, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family and Pender hosting games. The boys draw opens Saturday with Howells-Dodge and West Point-Beemer playing host. Because the East Husker is a 13-team league, the top three seeds each bracket have a bye in first round action. Because it’s an odd-numbered year, the eight-nine games will be played on Friday hosted by the number-eight girls team, Oakland-Craig in this case. O-C takes on Wisner-Pilger in girls play for the right to meet Clarkson/Leigh on Monday night while Twin River squares off against the Gators on the boys side. That winner comes back to Oakland on Tuesday to take on the top-seeded Knights.
Tekamah-Herman’s girls are seeded 11th and open the tourney against sixth-seeded Pender on the Pendragons’ home court. Tip time is approximately 7:30 p.m.
The winner gets third-seeded West Point-Beemer Monday night in North Bend at 7:30.
Sitting atop the Class C2 charts, Clarkson/Leigh is one of five state ranked teams in the East Husker. The five hold the top five seeds. Thursday’s semifinals, hosted by Midland University in Fremont, could see the Patriots taking on fifth-seeded BRLD, the number-seven team in C2; or fourth-seeded Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family, the number-two team in D1. The bottom half of the bracket could have second-seeded North Bend Central, the number-four team in C1, squaring off against either third-seeded West Point-Beemer, the number-nine team in C1; the Tigers; or Pender, who bring a 13-5 mark to Friday’s opener.
Having 13 teams in the league also means one school will only play one conference tournament game. The lowest seed of the five losing teams is out of the consolation brackets. The four who remain all play Monday night, Feb. 1. The highest seed of the four teams involved will host the two games.
Monday’s quarterfinal losers play Thursday night with games hosted by the highest seed.
The T-H boys, also seeded 11th, open their tournament stay at Leigh on Saturday night against Clarkson/Leigh. The Tigers take on the sixth-seeded Patriots at approximately 7:30 p.m.
Ranked second in Class C2, the O-C boys are among five state ranked teams in the conference. Top-seeded O-C is ranked second in C2. BRLD, the two-time defending C2 state champion, ranked seventh this year, has the number-five seed. They open Saturday night at Howells against Pender.
Second-seeded North Bend Central is the eighth-ranked team in C1. They open at home Tuesday against either West Point-Beemer or Stanton.
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family is seeded third but is top-ranked in Class D1. They will play the winner of the Clarkson/Leigh-Tekamah-Herman game Tuesday night in North Bend.
Fourth-seeded Howells-Dodge, the number-two team in D1, takes on Madison at home on Saturday and could meet BRLD in Tuesday’s other quarterfinal at O-C.
As in the girls draw, losers of first round games all play on Tuesday night with the highest remaining seed hosting both games while the lowest seed is out. Tuesday’s quarterfinal losers play Friday night with games hosted by the highest seed.
Championship play in both brackets is set for Saturday, Feb. 8, at Midland University in Fremont.
The third-place boys game starts at 1:30 p.m., followed in order by the girls consolation game, the girls championship game and the boys final.