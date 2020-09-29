Harvest 2020 is here! As many of you know, harvest season is a stressful time of year as farmers work against the clock and Mother Nature to get crops out of the ground as quickly and efficiently as possible. One thing that can get put on the back burner during a stressful season is our health. Eating healthy during harvest is a challenge for many reasons including the lack of time to sit down for a meal, the issue of location and dining in a field, and stress leading us to crave high fat and high salt foods. This year is providing even more of a challenge as harvest has started in a drought and a worldwide pandemic. Tensions are running high and stress management is pertinent. Fueling your body properly is a great line of defense in terms of handling and managing stress. The following article is going to share with you some field friendly fruits and vegetables, small swaps to meals you already enjoy, and finally some quick healthy recipes to include in your farmers cooler this harvest.
Field Friendly Fruits & Vegetables
One of the biggest challenges during harvest is getting fruits and vegetables out to the field. Fruits and vegetables contain a plethora of vitamins and minerals that our body uses as a defense system to fight off sickness. Getting sick is not an option during harvest and eating fruits and vegetables can help. Eating a salad while driving a combine is not the easiest or safest choice, so considering exploring some field friendly options. Sugar snap peas, carrots, cherry tomatoes, sliced bell peppers, radishes, and cucumbers are all able to be eaten raw and with one hand, making them great options for the field. In terms of fruit, try to choose options that don’t have to be peeled and aren’t overly juicy. Apples, grapes, berries and pre peeled oranges are all great fruit options. Another option that is farmer approved is fruit or vegetable juice. 100% fruit or vegetable juice counts as a serving of fruit or vegetable and is a great option during harvest. Get creative and strive to include a fruit or vegetable with each meal.
Small Swaps
Sometimes making a healthy choice is simply making a small swap to meals you already enjoy. If you are cooking with ground beef, try to use lean ground beef like a 90/10 option. If you are eating a burger, sandwich or wrap, choose a whole wheat bread – this will give you added fiber and vitamins. An easy way to get in a ½ cup of vegetables is to add lettuce, tomato, peppers, etc. to your sandwich or burger. These small swaps allow your farmer to enjoy a meal that they know and love while reaping the nutritional benefits of a healthy balanced meal. A portable, nutritious take on a classic sandwich is a field friendly, BLT wrap. Start with a whole wheat tortilla, and spread a thin layer of mayo before loading on lettuce and tomato. Add two slices of cooked bacon and roll up. Serve with a piece of fresh fruit and a small bag of chips for a healthy harvest meal.
Egg Muffins
Without a doubt one of the hardest meals to get someone to eat on busy days is breakfast! Most farmers are out the door before you can hand them a breakfast burrito or a piece of fruit. That said, try to always make sure that there is an easy grab and go breakfast waiting for the most hectic mornings. Egg Muffins are loaded with protein and vegetables and are easy to eat, making it the perfect harvest breakfast. Start by cracking 6 eggs into a bowl and whisk together with 1 tsp salt, 1 tsp pepper, and ¼ cup low fat milk. Add ¼ cup cheese and 1 cup broccoli florets. Mix together and pour the egg mixture into a greased muffin tin about 2/3 full. Bake at 375° F for 18-20 minutes until eggs reach an internal temperature of 160° F. Eating on the run? Cut an egg muffin in half and roll up in a whole wheat tortilla for an easy, grab and go breakfast.
Harvest is not the best time to completely overhaul your diet but it is a great time to get creative and make small swaps towards a healthier eating pattern. When you eat better, you feel better, and more readily prepared to handle stressful situations.
If you would like more information about a healthy eating pattern and nutritious field meals for your farmer and family, go to go.unl.edu/foodfield to stay up to date with the Nebraska Extension’s Food in the Field Nutrition Program that seeks to better feed those who feed us in the field and everywhere in between. Have a safe and healthy harvest!