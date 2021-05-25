Memorial services for Ed Anderson were held May 22, 2021, at First Evangelical Lutheran Church in Oakland. Burial was in Oakland Cemetery. He passed away May 16, 2021, at his home in Oakland at the age of 79 years.
Edward Lee Anderson was born Dec. 16, 1941, the eighth of eleven children to Maynard and Virgie (Engdahl) Anderson, in Nebraska City.
Ed was baptized Feb. 28, 1943, at First Lutheran Church in Lincoln and was also confirmed in the same church. Ed was a member of First Evangelical Lutheran Church in Oakland, where he sang in the choir.
He spent his early childhood in Lincoln and moved to Blair at the age of 12 and graduated from Blair High School. He graduated from Dana College in 1965 and later received his Master’s Degree in Guidance from the University of Nebraska-Omaha. He taught history at Arlington High School for three years prior to coming to Oakland in the fall of 1967. In Oakland, he taught various junior high and high school classes as well as coached junior high volleyball. He officiated volleyball for many years.
On August 12, 1967, Ed married Connie Lee Becker at the First Presbyterian Church in Waterloo. To this union were born three children: Ted, Troy, and Tonya.
Following his retirement from teaching in 1999. Ed and Connie, along with son Ted and his wife Jeanette, owned and operated TJ’s Hot Stuff Pizza for 12 years. He was a longtime member and the Past Grand Master of Masons.
Ed and Connie enjoyed traveling to Branson, Mo., nearly every year as well as cruises and excursions to foreign countries. He loved building things in his workshop and was so very proud of the last home he designed and did a lot of the construction on. He had a workshop that was the envy of many and when he could no longer use the tools, he was so pleased to see those go to the school.
Ed loved playing bridge, having coffee at Golden Oaks, and attending activities for his grandchildren; he was always ready to brag about their achievements to anyone who would listen. He was a man of many talents, from building houses and furniture to writing songs.
He had been in poor health for the last nine years, since spending a month at Mayo Hospital. Ed had done everything he could to ensure that Connie would be self-sufficient. He had even taught her to use some tools!
Ed was preceded in death by his parents; father-in-law; stepfather-in-law; brothers: Bob, Bill and Joe; sisters: Lorraine, Carolee, Lois, Mary, and Deanna; grandson, Tyler.
He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Connie; children: Ted (Jeanette) Anderson of Oakland, Troy (Dawn) Anderson of Northglenn, Colo., Tonya (Jeremy) Hemmer of Fremont; 14 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; brother, John (Betty) Anderson of Richmond, Minn.; sister, Lynn Clark of Alamo, Texas; sister-in-law, Sarah Anderson of Blair; brother-in-law, David Bargren (Peggy) of Cherry Valley, Ill.; mother-in-law, Marie Sivertson of Waterloo; sister-in-law, Carol Cleek (Gerry Kern) of Omaha; brother-in-law, Gary (Dana) Becker of Casper, Wyo.; many nieces and nephews.
Memorials are suggested to Oakland-Craig School Foundation, First Evangelical Lutheran Church or the Golden Oaks Center.
Pelan Funeral Services was in charge of the arrangements.