Editorial--A gift that keeps giving

A lot of good talk has been circulating about a fitting memorial for Ralph and Dorothy Kohler.
The talk of course, was spurred by Dorothy’s recent death and folks want to get something in place before Ralph follows her, so at least he can see a picture of it if he can’t make it in person. That shows the high regard in which the couple still is held.
That’s a good thing.
Our only concern is the number of people hitching up to the Kohler bandwagon will lead to a lot of little memorials, a lot of small things nobody will see or appreciate. Little memorials that are more of a memorial for the planter than the intended honoree.
What we need here is a cohesive effort, but that effort needs somebody to lead it—somebody besides the city council. Not that we have anything against the council, but they have enough to do.
Paying for any kind of a memorial also shouldn’t come at the taxpayers expense, something the council agreed with at last week’s meeting.
Council member Jane Walford asked a great question during the meeting. “Is this something we’d do for anybody else?”
The short answer is “No” but it’s not that simple so let’s go a little farther. Should it have been done?
That answer is absolutely “Yes.”
Among the possibilities for a Kohler memorial is a plaque recognizing the couple’s contributions. The plaque could be hung in a conspicuous indoor location—like the city auditorium although we think the library would be a better choice.
A plaque would be a great starter for something new, like a city hall of fame or whatever it might be called. It puts a vehicle in place to recognize outstanding citizens—people like Mick Anderson or Carl Schroeder or Al Zink or Leroy Jack or Charley Eckley. You get the idea.
But it takes leadership, somebody or some group has to own it. The Chamber of Commerce or the Tekamah Community Foundation, as examples, could set up a committee to run it and make it an ongoing effort. New inductees could be recognized at the employee banquet or the 4th of July celebration.
We’re talking about a pioneering effort here. That’s something Ralph could get behind.