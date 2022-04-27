Editorial--A progress report

The timing of changes inside the county assessor’s office could be better—a lot better. The thing is, with a contested primary just two weeks away, progress updates come across looking like campaign literature.
The issue is that since the resignation of the previous assessor, there seems to be a misconception that the improvements sought by the state Property Tax Administrator’s office are no longer necessary and if they were, nobody’s even looking.
Those things simply aren’t true. But we can see how people might think they are and that’s partially our fault. We reported that Tax Administrator Ruth Sorenson told the county board on March 28 that her Jan. 6 report which led to the shake-up in the assessor’s office was moot. People could infer that the state Department of Revenue was simply seeking regime change and that no further compliance is necessary—even though we reported in the same story that the improvements the state sought were being pursued and the pursuit will continue to completion.
Yes, the work is progressing.
More importantly, the work will, and must, progress regardless of who wins the primary on May 10.
So, how much work has been done?
Since Jan. 31 office staff have established fair and equitable values for 2022 on Arizona and Pershing Townships and on residential parcels in Decatur village, Decatur Marina and the village’s Riverview addition, Ivy Lanes, Harbor 671, Westside 665 and Roberts Landing.
Fair and equitable values for 2022 have been determined for commercial properties in the Village of Craig, Village of Decatur, and rural Burt County. Additionally, all building permits in the county have been reviewed.
New map areas were created for Decatur, splitting it into the three areas noted above so changes can be made more equitably going forward.
Land values/rates throughout all of Burt County have been updated.
The sales questionnaire that is sent to both buyers and sellers has been updated to help draw more accurate information for the office’s records.
A thorough study of sales in Burt County has been completed, and should be completed annually, to make all of the above changes possible.
Finally, Burt County’s real property county abstract and the assessed value update were successfully submitted to the Property Assessment Division in Lincoln.
That’s a lot to do in three months, but there is still much work to do.
For example, personal property schedules are due in the office by May 1. Homestead exemption applications will be accepted and processed through June 30. Review and appraisal of residential property in the Craig and Oakland townships and commercial property in Lyons is planned so information can be updated for 2023.
Review and appraisal of commercial property in Tekamah and Oakland to ensure accuracy and equalization for 2023 also is planned.
The above information is not to be considered as an endorsement of the incumbent. Rather, it is public information published for the public’s benefit.
The recent problems experienced by the assessor’s office have eroded the public’s trust in the office. Of all the thankless jobs in the courthouse, the job of the assessor might be the most thankless, making trust in the processes imperative.
Make no mistake—the work isn’t being done to win a job, it’s being done because it desperately needs done. We believe important strides are being made to improve equity and fairness in assessment practices. We also believe that work will continue regardless of the outcome of an election.