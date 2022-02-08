Editorial--Keep it civil

Over the last few election cycles, voters had their pick of a number of school bond issues.
Although most of them went down in flames until voters were presented something they could get behind, a lot of good came out of the wreckage.
The three schools in the county had been meeting for years to find ways to maybe work together. Precious little, if anything, ever came from those talks. When a countywide consolidation was proposed it got the people talking.
That was the best thing.
Their voices, expressed at the ballot box, showed officials in all three school districts where they wanted their school to head. Tekamah-Herman got a salable plan together and the district now benefits from additional classroom space.
The new gym is pretty nice, too. Gymnasiums are always a point of contention in school bond questions, but when there is somebody in your gym from 6 in the morning until maybe 8 or 9 at night, even on days when there isn’t a game, it shows how more space is needed.
Lyons-Decatur is facing that now. The school board there is asking for $21.5 million to build a new gym and a new elementary wing to replace a building that went up 114 years ago. Yes its a lot of money, but waiting doesn’t make it cheaper. Estimates peg renovations to bring the current space up to code top out at nearly $10 million, maybe not a good investment in a 114-year-old building, but that’s for others to decide. And soon.
The deadline for the by-mail election is March 15, so yes, it’s coming fast. To its credit, the board is being transparent as it can. Superintendent Lindsey Beaudette said last week that the board isn’t trying to hide anything from anybody.
We believe her.
But we know from experience here that bond issues can be like a microwave oven—things can get heated pretty quickly.
We urge our neighbors to the north to find out all they can about the proposal. Talk to your superintendent, talk to your school board representatives—but talk. Don’t yell.
The worst thing we saw here when bond issues came up for a vote was how fast and how hard arguments strayed from the issue and became personal.
We don’t want to see that happen to anybody. Those kind of arguments erode trust and pride in the school and it’s hard to get that back.
We know the patrons of Lyons-Decatur have immense pride in their school. We encourage them to remain civil and make their voices heard.