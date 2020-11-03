Eggs are in abundance at our house, now that our spring purchase of hobby chickens are starting to produce.
We celebrated finding our first pullet egg a few weeks ago. Two days later, another small egg was found in the layer box. As we had just purchased eggs, comparison was easy. I grew up in town and am amazed by many things ‘on the farm,’ with eggs being one of them. Our first eggs differed from store purchased eggs in at least three ways, aside from color. They are much smaller. Their shell is hard to crack as it is much thicker than store bought eggs! The yolks contain so much pigment that golden or near orange would be a more accurate description of their color than yellow. Even though the first eggs were small, the cooked results were so tasty.
Our daily egg count is now typically six eggs in mid-October, not bad for nine hens my husband informs me.
We lost three hens from the original batch. One had her head pulled off while she was in the pen, made of a repurposed ear corn crib. Next night, there was a repeat. A large boar possum was trapped the following evening and the question of who did it was confirmed when no one else lost their heads on subsequent evenings.
A third bird disappeared during the day, which is unusual in and of itself, as most disappearances occur in the dark of night. A single pile of feathers in the middle of the backyard was found, so attack by a four-footed creature was in doubt, as they typically leave a trail of feathers. We did notice the other hens’ behavior immediately changed by hiding under things, so suspected an air attack. Drat. That visiting red tailed hawk seems to have found an easy meal before moving on.
Free range, locally sourced eggs are being picked up daily, gracing recipes both old and new. We celebrated their arrival. Enjoyment and celebration. Hope you have been able to notice and enjoy small blessings in your life.
Love livin’ in Craig.