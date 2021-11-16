EHC choir performs contemporary carols at Stanton event

Tekamah-Herman choral members joined students from 13 other schools at the East Husker Conference Choir events held in Stanton, Nov. 1.
The Tekamah-Herman vocalists participating in the day-long songfest were: Emma Anderson, Brianna Hemmingsen, Cassie Jacobs, Addysen Lytle, Addison Reyzlik, Caroline Stock, Mia Mobley, Taryn Sheets, Aubrynn Sheets, Madison Geis, Maddy Jacobs, Joseph Newins, Jarrvis Keller and Adrian Robinson
They were joined by students from Bancroft-Rosalie, Lyons-Decatur, Oakland-Craig, Clarkson-Leigh, Howells-Dodge, Humphrey, Madison, North Bend, Pender, Scribner-Snyder, Stanton, Twin River and Wisner-Pilger. The ensemble was conducted by Clay Blackman, President of the Nebraska Music Education Association, and noted choral clinician.
According to Tekamah-Herman vocal music teacher Shelly Niewohner, the day was filled with singing with a concert dénouement at 7 p.m. Musical selections performed included: “Festival Sanctus” by composer and conductor John Leavitt of Kansas; “Can You Hear?” by composer and conductor Jim Papoulis; “The Star-Spangled Banner” by composer and music educator Dr. Russell Robinson; “For the Sake of Our Children” by conductor and composer Dr. Jeffrey L. Ames; and the Spanish villancico “Riu, Riu, Chiu” combined with the English “God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen” as arranged by composer David Waggoner.