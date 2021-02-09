EHC hoop tourney unkind to Tigers

The rough stretch continued for the Tekamah-Herman girls over the past week, going 0-2 in the East Husker Conference tournament.
Coach David Eriksen’s Tigers dropped a 62-18 to Pender in the opening round on Friday. The Tigers were nearly held scoreless in the opening quarter before beating the buzzer on a basket by Leann Hawkins, trailing 12-2 in after one. The offense struggled in the second quarter as Pender capitalized on quite a few Tiger miscues while rolling to a 35-7 lead. All five of the Tigers’ second quarter points came from the foul line. Pender’s lead increased to 51-10 after three.
Maggie Sheets led the Tigers with nine points. Ashley Ostrand led Pender with a game-high 16 points while Zoey Lemkuhl added 12.
The slide continued for the Tigers in the EHC consolation round Monday evening at Wisner as Tekamah-Herman fell to Twin River 47-37. Preslee Hansen led the Tigers with 10 points while Carly Freidel and Kaitlyn Quick added nine apiece.
The Tiger boys opened the East Husker Conference tournament Saturday evening at Leigh against Clarkson-Leigh and fell 86-59 to the Patriots but rebounded nicely in Tuesday’s consolation round at Wisner. Coach Taylor Klein’s Tigers got out to a 15-6 lead after one quarter en route to a 70-55 win over Pender.
Brock Rogers led the Tigers with a game-high 25 points in the win over Pender, including five three-pointers. Jed Hoover added 20, including three three-pointers while Kaleb Quick added 10.
Tekamah-Herman was due the court Feb. 8 as the girls hosted Omaha Mercy. Tuesday, the Tigers host state ranked clubs from North Bend Central in a girl-boy doubleheader. Thursday the boys visit Fort Calhoun while Friday marks the final girl-boy doubleheader of the season as the Tigers travel to Madison.
Postseason play is scheduled to begin next week. The Tigers are likely to be the 4-seed in the C2-3 girls subdistrict when seeding are announced on Thursday, Feb. 11. They likely would play Guardian Angels Central Catholic, the projected top seed, on Tuesday, Feb. 16, at a site to be determined.
BRLD girls and boys each got in a couple games to kick off the East Husker Conference tournament and each team won both of them.
The Wolverine girls started their tournament run with a 64-14 blowout of Twin River on Friday in a game played at Humphrey.
Caragan Tietz led the way with 14 points on a perfect 7-7 from the field. Jordan Snyder added 11.
BRLD got an even bigger win in the girls quarterfinal round on Monday in Leigh as they held off Class D number-2 Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 48-42.
Tietz again led the Lady Wolverines with 19 points on 7-13 from the field and 5-6 at the line. Snyder led in rebounding with nine boards.
The BRLD boys began defense of their EHC tournament championship with a 62-27 win over Pender on Saturday afternoon in a game played in Howells. They followed that by defeating Howells-Dodge 59-40 in a quarterfinal round in Oakland, avenging a 59-56 double-overtime loss in Howells on Dec. 18.