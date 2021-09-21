Eight is great?

Eight-man football? Here? Really?
No, probably not, but funny things happen.
The prospect of the Tigers playing eight-man came up at a recent school board meeting. The board was asked to give some thought as to what level the Tigers should play at next year. The Nebraska School Activities Association has set a Nov. 30 deadline for schools to make up their minds.
The 2022 season will be the first of a two-year scheduling cycle, a process that has been used for a number of years. The current cycle had, and has, the Tigers on the road for games at Crofton, Hartington and David City. In previous years, It’s been Laurel, Pierce and Genoa. That’s a long way, especially on a school bus.
That’s what makes the eight-man question so interesting. Dropping down a division would mean a dramatic shift in travel time and cost.
For sure it won’t mean an easier schedule. The Tigers could play four playoff teams this fall, maybe five as 16 of the 29 Class C2 schools make the playoffs. District 2, where the Tigers play, currently is home to the top three teams in the state: Archbishop Bergan, Oakland-Craig and Aquinas Catholic. When district games start this week, District 2 is like a playoff game every night.
In D1, the bigger of the two eight-man divisions, 32 of the 52 eligible schools make the playoffs.
Conferences don’t mean so much any more, since the state has taken over scheduling. But more than half of the teams in the East Husker play eight-man ball.
Eight-man football is no joke, it’s serious assignment-driven football. Conference member Howells-Dodge has one of the best programs in the state. The Jaguars and EHC member Stanton both are unbeaten going into last weekend’s games and were in the top 10 in wildcard averages. Wisner-Pilger, Clarkson/Leigh and Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family all were 2-1 and have a good shot at a playoff berth.
But eligibility is a factor. The cutoff is 47 in the previous cycle. There are six teams, including Wisner-Pilger, that are above the limit now but still eligible. The Gators are showing 50 boys in grades 9-11 but had 46 the prior cycle and are enjoying a two-year exemption.
Conestoga, Madison and Wakefield, all teams the Tigers have played recently, are playing eight-man but are among the five teams ineligible for the playoffs because their enrollment is too high.
For this cycle, Tekamah-Herman’s is 56. Thanks for asking.
Then there’s the matter of the BRLD co-op. Talk around the area has the co-op breaking up when it expires—for football, that’s Nov. 1, the deadline for schools to submit cooperatives for the 2022 and 2023 grid seasons.
If BRLD breaks up, both schools would likely revert back to eight-man unless another co-op comes along.
Since eight-man plays on a shorter, narrower field, moving down would require some reconfiguration of Tiger Stadium. Moving the goal posts is the biggest hurdle there.
A move up to C1 also could benefit the Tekamah-Herman travel budget. West Point-Beemer and North Bend Central both play in C1. The Cadets are among the biggest C1 schools at 121 boys in the three grades. NBC is the smallest with 71. Other area C1 schools include Arlington, Logan View/Scribner-Snyder, Fort Calhoun, Douglas County West and Boys Town—all are pretty familiar names. Raymond Central is in there, so is Louisville. The Tigers have played them all during this writer’s tenure.
From here, however, a drop to eight-man is little more than window dressing, something to look at while you pass by.
There are reasons to do it, maybe even some good reasons. But just because you can do something doesn’t mean you should. Class C is where the Tigers belong. Maybe opting up to C1 makes better economic sense, but dropping to eight-man makes little, if any, sense at all.
