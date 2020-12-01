Private family graveside services will be held in the Lyons Cemetery for Eilene Myers. The former Lyons woman passed away Nov. 19, 2020, at Methodist Fremont Health Hospital after a brief battle with the COVID-19 virus. She was 93.
Eilene Marie was born to Ernest and Fern (Long) Taylor Dec. 20, 1926, in Thurston, Neb.
She grew up in Pender, graduating from Pender High School, after which she attended one year of business school. She then worked as a secretary/bookkeeper at Pender State Bank.
On Jan. 2, 1949, she married Harold C. Myers in Pender. In 1951, they moved to a farm west of Lyons that became their home for the next 31 years. During that time, they raised three children, Bill, Chuck, and Susie. Eilene worked as an assistant city clerk in Lyons, a bookkeeper at Logan Valley Manor, and for 19 years she was the superintendent’s secretary at Lyons Public School. When their son Chuck came home to farm, they moved to Lyons, where Eilene lived until moving to an independent living apartment at Nye Square in Fremont nearly eight years ago. She was a member of the Lyons Methodist Church and the VFW Auxiliary.
Family was the most important thing to Eilene. She always attended as many activities as possible of her children and grandchildren. Nothing made “Grandma Enie” smile more than having her great-grandchildren around her and all her family together for holidays. She loved watching Nebraska football and even got to attend a few games with her son Bill. She enjoyed traveling to California to visit her brothers, as well as taking trips to Europe, Hawaii, and Jamaica. In her later years, she organized a group of friends at Nye Square to play her favorite game of dominoes every week.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Harold; sister, Eleanor; an infant sister, and sister-in-law Elaine Taylor.
Survivors include her two sons: William (Mary Ann) of Lincoln, Charles (Gloria) of Lyons; daughter Susan (Raymond) Seeman of Stanton; two brothers: Leon Taylor and Lowell (Fayth) Taylor of Torrance, Calif.; six grandchildren: Brian (Sarah) Myers, Jennifer (Derek) Bombeck, Evan (Cassie) Myers, Lauren (Ben) Vazquez, Taylor (Erick) Rub, Nancy Seeman and her fiancé Scott Kruse; nine great-grandchildren and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Memorials are suggested to Memorial United Methodist Church in Lyons; or the PAWS after-school program at Lyons-Decatur Northeast.
Pelan Funeral Services was is in charge of the arrangements.