Private services are planned for Eleanor Miller. The longtime Herman resident passed away July 22, 2020. She was 91.
Eleanor Ann Miller was born on Oct. 23, 1928, in Blair to Harold and Hazel Johnson. She attended New England and Hill Creek country schools and graduated from Herman High School in 1947.
Eleanor and her sister, Marilyn, enjoyed playing and singing for square dances. Eleanor played the accordion and Marilyn played the guitar.
Eleanor married Dudley Hightree on June 30, 1947. They had two boys, Keith and Robert, born in 1948 and 1952 respectively. They had lived in several places in the Herman and Tekamah area until moving a house from Craig to its final resting place just south of Herman in 1953.
Eleanor worked at Freeman’s Café in Herman for 26 years. She was an avid collector of antique kitchen utensils, glassware, marbles, little knickknacks of all kinds and spent many hours making and furnishing a doll house to scale. She took pride in, and was very proficient at making rugs, a telephone, a rifle, painted and made framed pictures to match the scale of her doll house.
She liked to travel and made several trips to Europe, Hawaii and Mexico. She was also into genealogy and has built numerous bound volumes of family information. She spent countless hours gathering this information and tied that into some of her travels.
Eleanor was preceded in death by her parents, sister Marilyn, and husbands Dudley Hightree and Earl Miller, along with niece and nephew Kathy and David Nieman.
She is survived by her sons and spouses: Robert and Merri Hightree and Keith and Roberta Hightree; granddaughter Lyndsey (Brad) Hinsley; great-grandsons: Brandon and Alex Hinsley; step-grandchildren Shelly (John) Chapman, Alan (Dorene) Anderson, Ryan (Emily) Anderson; nine great-step-grandchildren, nine great-great-step-grandchildren; nieces: Sharon Robinson, Donna Curtis and Christy Chamberlain.
Memorials may be directed to the Herman Rescue Squad.
Campbell Aman Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.