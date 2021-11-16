ELV has vaccine available

The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services reported Friday morning that 63 percent of the Burt County’s total population older than 12 has been fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Current figures show 40 of the county’s total case count of 852 have occurred in the past two weeks.
The Data Tracker Web site operated by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention last week was listing Burt County as one of 85 High Transmission counties in the state.
Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department currently has primary and booster doses for Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines available for the public.
This includes the two-series primary doses of Moderna COVID vaccine and the single primary dose of Johnson & Johnson for those who are age 18 and over. The Pfizer-BioNTech two-series primary doses may be given to those who are age 5 and over.
In addition, the department is able to offer booster shots of the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna COVID vaccines to the following groups of people six months or more after their initial series: those who are 65 years and older, or age 18 and older who live in long-term or assisted care settings; age 18 and older who have underlying medical conditions; age 18 and older who work or live in high-risk settings.
For individuals who received the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, booster shots are recommended for those who are 18 and older and who were vaccinated two or more months ago.
Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department has ongoing vaccine clinics every week at its offices in Norfolk and Tekamah and at it’s location in the former Hog Slat building in West Point. The Tekamah location has a clinic every Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Wednesdays from 3 p.m. to 7:15 p.m.; and Thursdays from 11:45 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
You may walk in to any of these clinics or you can make an appointment by registering online at vaccinate.ne.gov or by calling 833-998-2275. Please bring your vaccine card, if you have one, and your insurance card/information. You will not be turned away if you do not have insurance. There will be no charge out of a patient’s pocket if they are unable to pay.
Vaccines also are available at local pharmacies and medical offices.
For more information, visit the Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department Web site at elvphd.org or call 402-529-2233.