 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
ELV opens vaccine site in Tekamah
top story urgent

ELV opens vaccine site in Tekamah

ElkhornPHLVLogo

With COVID-19 vaccines available to every age group, Elkhorn Logan Valley Pubic Health Department is working to make sure there are ample opportunities to get vaccinated.

The department has opend three walk-in clinics across the four-county district. One of those sites is in Tekamah. The department on Friday announced a permanent site at the health department’s office in the city. Located in the old Mercy Medical building on the south edge of town, starting next week the clinic will be open every Tuesday and Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Thursdays from 3 to 7:15 p.m. and every fourth Saturday from 9 to 11 a.m.

While walk-ins are welcome, the process can be quickened by preregistering at vaccinate.ne.gov or by calling 833-998-2275.

Emergency Response Coordinator Melanie Thompson said the department also is willing to set up vaccination clinics at public events or businesses where 50 or more people could get vaccinated at once.

The department also has vaccination sites set up in the Norfolk mall and one in West Point. The West Point clinic, located in the former Hog Slat building at 529 S. Main St., is open every Monday and Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and every Wednesday from 3-7:15 p.m.

The Norfolk clinic is open Mondays, 3-7:15 p.m.; and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays and Wednesday. The clinics are open to anyone over the age of 16. Setting up an appointment will require answering several health screening questions, Those who previously registered through Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services or through the health department will have to answer the screening questions again in order to get to an appointment window.

As of Tuesday morning, 42 percent of the district’s 43,944 residents over 16 had been fully vaccinated.

Tuesday morning’s figures from the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services showed Burt County recording only one of its 666 positive cases in the last 14 days. The county hasn't had a new diagnosis in more than a week.

AgUpdate Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Jessica C. (Morton) McCollum
Obituaries

Jessica C. (Morton) McCollum

nding last week for Jessica McCollum. The 35-year-old Oakland woman passed away Wednesday, April 14, 2021 in Oakland, due to a fatal car accident.

Samuel S. Weatherly
Obituaries

Samuel S. Weatherly

Samuel S. (Sam) Weatherly , formerly of DeWitt passed away on April 22, 2021 surrounded by his loving family. Sam was born February 15, 1929 i…

Betty (Gill) Deaver
Obituaries

Betty (Gill) Deaver

A celebration of life service will be held Saturday, May 29, 2021 at 10 a.m. at the First Presbyterian Church in Dallas Center. A picnic at th…

Michael F. McCormick
Obituaries

Michael F. McCormick

Funeral services for Mike McCormick were Saturday, April 17, at the Herman Legion Hall. A private family burial was held. The Herman man passe…

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News