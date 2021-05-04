ELV opens vaccine site in Tekamah

With COVID-19 vaccines available to every age group, Elkhorn Logan Valley Pubic Health Department is working to make sure there are ample opportunities to get vaccinated.
The department has opend three walk-in clinics across the four-county district. One of those sites is in Tekamah. The department on Friday announced a permanent site at the health department’s office in the city. Located in the old Mercy Medical building on the south edge of town, starting next week the clinic will be open every Tuesday and Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Thursdays from 3 to 7:15 p.m. and every fourth Saturday from 9 to 11 a.m.
While walk-ins are welcome, the process can be quickened by preregistering at vaccinate.ne.gov or by calling 833-998-2275.
Emergency Response Coordinator Melanie Thompson said the department also is willing to set up vaccination clinics at public events or businesses where 50 or more people could get vaccinated at once.
The department also has vaccination sites set up in the Norfolk mall and one in West Point. The West Point clinic, located in the former Hog Slat building at 529 S. Main St., is open every Monday and Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and every Wednesday from 3-7:15 p.m.
The Norfolk clinic is open Mondays, 3-7:15 p.m.; and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays and Wednesday. The clinics are open to anyone over the age of 16. Setting up an appointment will require answering several health screening questions, Those who previously registered through Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services or through the health department will have to answer the screening questions again in order to get to an appointment window.
As of Tuesday morning, 42 percent of the district’s 43,944 residents over 16 had been fully vaccinated.
Tuesday morning’s figures from the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services showed Burt County recording only one of its 666 positive cases in the last 14 days. The county hasn't had a new diagnosis in more than a week.