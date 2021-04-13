ELV seeks to expand vaccine opportunities

As of Thursday morning, 30 percent of the 43,944 people over the age of 16 in Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department’s four-county area had been totally vaccinated against COVID-19.
But that means 70 percent haven’t.
So far, the department—like the rest of the health departments in the state—have been mostly concentrating on an age-based delivery system. The intent was to get the most vulnerable people vaccinated first.
But as that work wraps up, department officials are looking for ways to make it more convenient for the remaining population to get vaccinated
ELV hosted two walk-in clinics last week, both in Norfolk. Unlike the clinics the department has held across Burt, Cuming, Stanton and Madison counties, the two clinics didn’t require prior registration.
A department spokesman said the first walk-in clinics were held in Norfolk because the eastern half of the district had more of its population vaccinated, on a percentage basis, than the western half. Similar clinics are expected to be held in Burt and Cuming counties.
Plans also are in the works to eventually provide permanent vaccination sites in Tekamah, West Point and Norfolk.
Expanding opportunities come as vaccine continues to pour into the state. Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services reported April 7 that the state expected to receive 25,740 doses of Pfizer, 19,200 doses of Moderna and 27,600 doses of Johnson and Johnson vaccine last week.
That figure includes the vaccine shipped directly to pharmacies participating in the federal pharmacy program.
At a press conference last week, Gov. Pete Ricketts acknowledged that less than half of the vaccine doses shipped to partners in the federal pharmacy program had been administered, but the numbers don’t tell the whole story. He said some of those doses have been shipped to health departments so they can be used in a more timely manner.
But when they leave a pharmacy, Ricketts said, the dose numbers aren’t counted and they aren’t properly accounted for when they’re given elsewhere.
“That’s not accurate reporting,” the governor said. “We’re working on that.”
He also urged residents who may be hesitant about getting the vaccine to register and get vaccinated.
“The virus can’t spread to someone with antibodies,” he said. “Vaccination can do that without making you sick.”
Earlier in the day, Elkhorn Logan Valley reported one individual who tested positive for COVID-19 and has since been found to have the U.K. variant B.1.1.7. On the previous Saturday, ELVPHD released to the media that two cases of California variant B.1.429 were identified. These are the first known variant cases of SARS-CoV-2 in the ELVPHD district. All three of these cases are in Madison County.
COVID-19 cases locally are on an upward trend. During the previous week, ELVPHD investigated 52 cases compared with 39 and 44 during the previous two weeks.
Figures may have plateaued locally. The state is reporting Burt County has seen only nine new cases in the past two weeks of the 655 total cases since the pandemic began. The case count increased by only three in the past week.
As of Friday morning, DHHS was reporting 168 people in the hospital statewide with COVID-19. Although the number is much lower than the count a couple of months ago, it is 28 higher than just a week ago.
Friday morning’s numbers from DHHS showed 213,574 positive diagnoses of the virus since the pandemic began. Of that count, over 77 percent of them, 164,991, have recovered
Statewide, DHHS reported Friday morning 396,456 people had received both doses of vaccine, up nearly 55,000 from the week before. It takes two doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccine to be fully effective. The two-shot Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are more than 90 percent effective at preventing infection after people are fully vaccinated with two shots, while the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine is around 75 percent effective.
Statewide, 999,028 doses had been administered of the 1,250,535 that have been received to date.