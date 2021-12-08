ELVPHD has vaccine available

The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services reported Friday morning that 57 percent of the Burt County’s total population older than 5 has been fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Current figures show 38 of the county’s total case count of 910 have occurred in the past two weeks.
DHHS uses the number of cases per 100,000 residents as a method of comparison among populations. Burt County’s rate as of early Friday morning stood at 582 per 100,000, above the statewide rate of 559.
The Data Tracker Web site operated by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention last week was listing Burt County as one of 87 High Transmission counties in the state.
Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department currently has primary and booster doses for Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines available for the public.
This includes the two-series primary doses of Moderna and Pfizer—with shots given two weeks apart—while Johnson & Johnson requires only a single primary dose. The Pfizer-BioNTech two-series primary doses may be given to those who are age 5 and over.
In addition, the department is able to offer booster shots of the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna COVID vaccines to anyone 18 or older six months or more after their initial series.
For individuals who received the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, booster shots are recommended for those who are 18 and older and who were vaccinated two or more months ago.
Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department has ongoing vaccine clinics every week at its offices in Norfolk and Tekamah and at its location in the former Hog Slat building in West Point. The Tekamah location has a clinic every Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Wednesdays from 3 p.m. to 7:15 p.m.; and Thursdays from 11:45 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
You may walk in to any of these clinics or you can make an appointment by registering online at vaccinate.ne.gov or by calling 833-998-2275. Please bring your vaccine card, if you have one, and your insurance card/information. You will not be turned away if you do not have insurance. There will be no charge out of a patient’s pocket if they are unable to pay.
Vaccines also are available at local pharmacies and medical offices.
For more information, visit the Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department Web site at elvphd.org or call 402-529-2233.