Employee Banquet is March 21

Back from a two-year, COVID-induced hiatus, the annual Employee Banquet, sponsored by Tekamah Chamber of Commerce, is set for Monday, March 21, 2019. The event will be held at Tekamah City Auditorium, inside the Carson Civic Center.
The evening starts with a social time at 5:30 p.m. followed by dinner at 6.
The guest speaker for the evening is Jeff Siegler, founder of Revitalize, or Die, a nationally renowned, civic pride consulting firm. He will be speaking at the banquet about creating pride in a community. He will also be presenting a daytime session that will be a different topic than his presentation at the banquet.
Chamber members are asked to RSVP by March 11 with the number of people attending. The information can be sent to tekamahchamber@gmail.com or PO Box 231 Tekamah, NE 68061.
The banquet also will feature the announcement of the 2022 Citizen of the Year. As in the past, Chamber officials are looking for someone who lives in Tekamah or the surrounding area and who contributes to and enriches the Tekamah community in a positive way. This individual can be an entrepreneur, a volunteer, an employee, a caretaker, etc. Applications need to be returned by Feb. 27 to either tekamahchamber@gmail.com or PO Box 231 Tekamah, NE 68061. The application includes the name of the nominee and the reasons behind nominating that person, as well as the name and phone number of the person making the nomination. A form is available at https://forms.gle/CZDiZ7uM7ARPTwMX9.