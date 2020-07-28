“May your reign over the realm of Burt be rewarding and memorable,” the last lines of the coronation ceremony at the Burt County Fair state.
The last part should be a cinch.
Gavin Entrom of Craig and Tekamah’s Greta Lindberg were chosen by their peers as the 71st King and Queen of Burt. Their coronation capped the awards program at the fairgrounds Friday night. Like everything else that remained of the 108th Burt County Fair, social distancing and reduced participation due to the COVID-19 pandemic was on display Friday night. Fair officials adjusted the seating arrangements to keep people farther apart. Members of the royal party also saw their numbers reduced.
For example the Farm Honor Guard was trimmed from 10 members to four and last year’s royal couple, Brayden Anderson and Rayna Hladky, served as trainbearers for their successors.
Enstrom is the son of Megan and Henry Unwin and Matt Enstrom. A senior at Oakland-Craig this fall, he is an active member of the Logan Valley Clovers 4-H club and serves as a junior leader for the Clever Clovers club. He has shown a wide variety of interest and talent in his 4-H projects. He enjoys showing pigs and has taken beef projects in the past. After making a gardening potting stand as a woodworking project last year, he was asked to make several more for others. His cooking skills include many successes with his breads and specialty rolls. Other projects include, rocketry, safety, home environment (especially refinishing furniture) and sewing.
Enstrom also was selected for his 4-H achievements and attended the National 4-H Congress in Atlanta, Ga. He is now looking forward to attending the National 4-H Conference in Washington, D.C., this spring. Only two 4-H members from Nebraska are selected for this honor each year.
Lindberg is the daughter of Curt and Heidi Lindberg. She is an active member of the Burt’s Best 4-H Club and the Clover Stars 4-H clubs. She greatly enjoys working with her beef projects. Last year she had the champion homegrown market steer and took it on to win Grand Champion Market Steer. This year, after rinsing and walking her animals every day, COVID-19 or not, she plans to show her animals at State Fair later this year.
Her skills aren’t limited to the show ring as she is a very talented seamstress. She especially enjoys the Beyond the Needle project and home environment projects. She even created and donated a Quilt of Valor that was given to an area serviceman.
Lindberg plans graduate from Tekamah-Herman Aug. 1 in a ceremony delayed from May due to the coronavirus. She is heading to Northeast Community College this fall to study nursing and has a scholarship to play softball for the Hawks.
Attending the royal couple were candidates Cody Bachtell, Rylee Hansen, Spencer Herbolsheimer and Mackenzie Evans all of Tekamah; Andrew Cone, Nickerson; Bailey Blackford and Reese Hansen, Herman; and Faith Roscoe, Lyons.
Crownbearers were Carsyn Miller and Paisley Peterson. The flower girls were Brinley Eriksen and Gracie Klausen.
Mark Blackford served as Lord High Chancellor. Also taking part in the coronation were trumpeter Jackson Jensen and vocalists Arianne and Miriel Brokaw; color guardsmen John Roscoe and Izzy Benne and pages Greta Pearson and Keryn Uhing.
The Farm Honor Guard consisted of Andrew Schlichting, Holden VonSeggern, Ryan Braniff and Kennedy Pagels.