Private family services are planned for Erma June Maria (Alexander) Mussack Penny Shawver. She passed away peacefully Nov. 20, 2020 at her son’s home in Blair, at the age of 95.
Erma was born to Joseph and Arlie (Odle) Alexander Nov. 1, 1925, in Laurel, Neb.
She attended various schools before graduating from Lyons High School. Erma taught school for one year at Prairie View School, Dist. 55, southeast of Lyons.
Erma married Gordon Raymond Mussack June 15, 1944. They farmed in the Tekamah and Decatur area. To this union were born five children: Allen Joseph Mussack, Robert James Mussack, Jean Ann Mussack-Wiersma, Mary Alice Mussack-Christ, and Daniel Gordon Mussack. Gordon died suddenly in 1967, at the age of 43.
Erma went on to marry Forrest Penny on Jan. 8, 1969. Forrest had four children of his own: Cindy Penny-Mussack, Joe Penny, Phil Penny and Sandy Penny-Brummond. Erma and Forrest farmed southeast of Decatur and were married 29 years before Forrest passed away in March of 1998.
In June of 2001, Erma married Dewey Dountain Shawver, Jr. They were married for eight years, until Dewey passed away in July of 2009.
Erma was preceded in death by her husbands, Gordon, Forrest and Dewey; sons, Allen “Joe” and Bob Mussack; stepsons, Joe Penny and Phil Penny; grandsons, Kennedy Mussack and Colt Penny.
She is survived by her daughters, Mary (Scott) Christ and Jean Wiersma; son, Dan (Heidi) Mussack; stepdaughters, Cindy Mussack and Sandy (Greg) Brummond; 20 grandchildren; 27 great grandchildren; many nieces and nephews.
Memorials are suggested to Happy Days Senior Citizen Center in Lyons, Lyons Fire and Rescue, or Bethany Lutheran Church in Lyons.
