Nebraska Secretary of State Bob Evnen, the state’s top election official, announced last week that his office will mail an early ballot application to every registered voter whose county did not already do so. The effect will be every registered voter in Nebraska will receive an application for an early ballot.
“For voters who have concerns about voting at the polls in November, an early ballot request for a mail-in ballot is a good option,” the secretary said. “Anyone who wishes to vote early should request their ballot as soon as possible.”
The deadline to request an early ballot to be mailed to you is Oct. 23. The first ballots will be mailed out Sept. 28.
Voters who request an early ballot must return them to the county clerk’s office by the close of the polls on Nov. 3. The United States Postal Service recommends those returning an early ballot by mail to have them in the system by Oct. 27. Early voters also can drop their ballots in the collection box at the courthouse.
The deadline for early voting in person in the county clerk’s office is Nov 2.
Voters also have the option of going to the polls to vote. The polls will be open for the general election on Nov. 3. County officials and the Secretary of State are taking precautions to protect the safety of voters and poll workers.
For information regarding early voting, visit the Secretary of State’s Web site: https://sos.nebraska.gov/elections/early-voting