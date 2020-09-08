There are new, exciting things happening at your local library.
We are overjoyed to announce that the library now has an official Web site. You can visit it at http://libraries.ne.gov/tekamah.
This government website was given to us free by the Nebraska Library Commission, as part of its “Nebraska Libraries on the Web” project. We are joining 120 other Nebraska libraries that already run their Web sites through this platform.
We have used Facebook as our main method of communication online since our page was created in 2009. As the digital world becomes evermore important to our daily lives, we have decided to move away from social media and focus on a secure Web site. The pandemic has been a reminder of just how badly we need a strong online presence.
The Web site is still in its infancy, but will eventually feature a calendar of events and regular posts from the librarians. You can also access the card catalog, OverDrive, and other resources through the Web site. However, we will continue to post important updates on Facebook so they are easily shared within the community.
Another important announcement is the start of Virtual Story Time for children. We are hoping to use Zoom to hold weekly story times that can be enjoyed from the comfort of your home. Anyone interested must sign up to get an invitation link. You can do so by visiting our Web site, our Facebook page, or e-mailing teklibdirector@gmail.com for a link to the sign up sheet. You’ll then receive an e-mail with the invite.
We have also been playing around with the idea of recording stories that can be listened to at any time. The first recording is already posted to our Facebook page and Web site, available through YouTube.
We hope the community is excited about these two new features of the public library.