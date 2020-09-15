A yardstick, any kind of measuring device, is how Tekamah-Herman’s football team viewed Friday contest against Hartington Cedar Catholic. It was a chance to see how far they’d come and how far there is to go.
The scoreboard showed a long way to go as the host Trojans rolled to a 50-15 win. Cedar Catholic improved to 3-0 on the year, the Tigers dipped to 1-2.
Tiger head coach Graig McElmuray said it all boiled down to execution.
“HCC is a very solid football team. Friday night wasn’t as much about them as it was us as a group,” he said. “Our entire team—coaches to the scout team—didn’t execute. We didn’t execute on offense, we didn’t execute on defense and we didn’t execute on special teams.”
Cedar scored on three of its first four possessions, all on TD passes from quarterback Tate Thoene.
With a 21-0 lead, the Trojans turned to the ground game. Running back Easton Becker added another TD before the half for a 28-0 margin going into intermission.
But the Tigers had a chance to get back into the game, mounting some offense of their own just before the half. Fullback Kody Bitter ripped off 25 of his team leading 85 rushing yards on just three carries. Quarterback Brock Rogers found junior end Jed Hoover for a pair of completions as the Tigers moved steadily from their own 32 to the Trojan 27-yard line. But the drive stalled there as a dropped pass, which plagued the Tigers much of the game, took the air out of the drive.
The Trojans scored on their first possession of the second half, a one-yard plunge by Thoene that capped a 53-yard drive, all on the ground. The two-point conversion instituted the running clock for the rest of the half. Thoene added a 14-yard TD run on the last play of the third quarter to put his team up 43-0.
The Tiger got on the board on the very next play.
Rogers hooked up with senior end Connor Feiling for a 62-yard scoring play. McElmuray called Feiling’s play the bright spot for his ball club.
“He played well both on defense and offense,” McElmuray said. “We will need to figure out how to get him the ball more often.
After the Tropjans ground out another scoring drive, Rogers found Feiling again, this time on a 19-yard toss to cap a 65-yard, eight-play drive. Rogers’ conversion pass to Dylan Chatt set the final margin.
For the game, Rogers went 5-of-21 for 104 yards and two touchdowns. He also was intercepted twice.
Garrison Potadle led the Tiger defense with 14 tackles, including five solo stops. Bitter added 13 including one of the Tigers’ three sacks. Logan Burt, seeing his first look at extended varsity time, notched three assisted tackles and recovered a fumble.
The head Tiger said the big take-aways from Friday night’s game were attitude, effort and execution.
“If we can focus on those things this week, we can and will play well on Friday nights.”
Tekamah-Herman hosts Bishop Neumann Friday night. The game starts a run that has the Tigers playing three ranked teams over the next four weeks. Cavaliers, ranked seventh in Class C2, bring a 2-1 mark to town after beating Doniphan-Trumbull 34-18. Their only loss was a 27-13 decision to second-ranked Aquinas Catholic in the opening week of the season.
Kickoff at Tiger Stadium is set for 7 p.m.
The Scoreboard
Tekamah-Herman 0 0 0 15—15
Hartington Cedar Catholic 21 7 15 7—50
Second Quarter
HCC—N. Arens, 19-yard pass from T. Thoene (B. Arens kick) 9:28
HCC—Chr. Schroeder, 44-yard pass from T. Thoene (B. Arens kick) 5:42
HCC—M. Thoene, 61-yard pass from T. Thoene (B. Arens kick) 2:08
Second Quarter
HCC—Becker, 1-yard run (B. Arens kick) 5:52
Third Quarter
HCC—T. Thoene, 1-yard run (C. Arens run) 6:55
HCC—T. Thoene, 14-yard run (Cha. Schroeder kick) 0:13.5
Fourth Quarter
T-H—Feiling, 62-yd. pass from Rogers (Hoover kick) 11:52
HCC—Christensen, 3-yard run (Cha. Schroeder kick) 5:17
T-H—Feiling, 19-yd. pass from Rogers (Chatt pass from Rogers) 0:15.5
Team Statistics
T-H HCC
First downs 8 21
Rushes-yards 23-84 41-263
Avg. per rush 3.65 6.41
Pass comp.-att.-int. 6-21-2 5-8-0
Passing yards 102 131
Total yards 186 394
Return yards 105 85
Punts-avg. 5-28.0 2-31.5
Fumbles-lost 5-0 3-1
Penalties-yards 4-20 4-35