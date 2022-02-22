 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Fair Foundation fundraiser is March 5
The Burt County Fair Foundation Fundraiser is back this year and is set for Saturday, March 5, at Tekamah Auditorium.

Tickets are going fast and are available at First Northeast Bank of Nebraska in Lyons and Oakland, the Burt County Extension Office in Tekamah and Red Barn in Oakland while they last.

The evening begins with a cash bar at 5:30 p.m., followed by dinner at 6:30. The menu includes the choice of steak or a Husker chop.

Justin Kane will provide live entertainment. There also will be live and silent auctions.

Donations are being sought for the auctions. If you or your 4-H club or any 4-H member, individual or business wants to donate an item, please give the Extension Office a call and they will get a donation form out to you. To be included in the auction book, all donation sheets must be returned by Feb. 25.

