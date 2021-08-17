Fall sports seasons start Thursday at T-H

Fall sports teams at Tekamah-Herman have been practicing for more than a week in advance of season-opening contests. The Tiger softball team, which includes, Jenna Voskamp, left, and Emelia Evasic, right, plays a jamboree game tonight (Tuesday) at Fort Calhoun before hosting traditional rival Ashland-Greenwood Thursday at Carson Field. The varsity game is slated for a 6:30 p.m. start.