Fall sports seasons start Thursday at T-H

Summer is officially over.
Fall sports practices at high schools across Nebraska, including Tekamah-Herman started Aug. 9. Softball teams see their first official games Thursday night. Tekamah-Herman opens the season at home against its traditional opening night rival, Ashland-Greenwood. The varsity game is set for a 6:30 p.m. start at Carson Field.
Coach Abby Sheets, who starts her 18th year at the Tiger helm, said her team may be a work in progress for the first few weeks of the season. Although she only has three graduates to replace, “they were three pretty important players and leaders for us,” she said.
Gone are infielders Halle Olsen and LeAnn Hawkins and catcher Maggie Sheets. The Tiger backstop was named to the all-East Husker Conference first team for the second year in a row. Olsen and Hawkins were posted to the league’s second team.
“They were our two, three and four hitters and the heart of our team last year,” Sheets said. That team went 20-14, placed second in the East Husker Conference tournament and played its way into a Class C district final series against Central City for a spot in the state tournament.
The coach said she has 19 players in camp this fall, several of whom return with quality varsity experience. Among them are pitchers Ryan Braniff, Lacey Petersen and Jenna Voskamp. The latter joins Rachel Sadler as the only seniors on the squad. The two also are the team captains.
Braniff emerged as the team’s top pitcher last year. She surrendered 183 hits and 122 runs, 78 earned, over a team-high 972/3 innings, while posting a 5.59 earned run average. She also struck out 51 batters and walked 14.
Outfielder Brinley Stahr, a sophomore this season, earned Rookie of the Year and Most Improved Player honors last season. She heads a good number of underclassmen in the Tiger dugout this fall.
Sheets said her team has been priortizing defense at practices late last week and she and her staff are still trying to figure out where all the pieces fit.
The biggest question mark is at catcher where junior Emma Wakehouse has the most experience. The question, Sheets said, is whether to move Wakehouse from shortstop, where she was a starter last year, in order to provide a stable presence behind the plate but doing so creates another opening in the infield.
Wakhouse also may move down in the batting order to take advantage of her bat. She returns as a first-team all-conference performer and Tekamah-Herman’s most valuable offensive player. Wakehouse set a new school record with 11 home runs while hitting .484 during the 2020 season. She also scored 50 runs, drove in 40 more, drilled seven triples, drew 15 walks and stole 21 bases. All were team highs. In the field, she recorded 79 put-outs and 11 assists in 109 chances and had a hand in three double plays while putting together a fielding percentage of .826.
Tekamah-Herman has a soft opening tonight (Tuesday) when they visit Fort Calhoun for a jamboree game. Jamborees are a fundraiser for the Nebraska High School Sports Hall of Fame. They are played like a real game, but the results don’t count toward a team’s record or a player’s individual statistics.
Sheets said this year’s jamboree may be more useful than any the team has played in the past because it will be an opportunity to work through some of the team’s questions during live action.
“Then we’ll have another practice to polish things up before Thursday and be ready to go for the season,” Sheets said.
Following the opener against the visiting Bluejays, the Tigers hit the road Monday, Aug. 23 for a triangular at Weeping Water against the Indians and Fort Calhoun again. On Thursday, they head to West Point for a triangular with conference rival Highway 91 and the defending Class C state champs, Guardian Angels Central Catholic. The Tigers finish the week in West Point, taking part in GACC’s invitational tournament.
Tekamah-Herman’s football and volleyball teams also are nearing game action. The Tiger football team will hold its annual sports drink scrimmage Friday night, Aug. 20, at Tiger Stadium, starting at 7 p.m. Coach Graig McElmuray’s squad opens the 2021 campaign at home Aug. 27, hosting BRLD. The game also will be Homecoming for the Tigers. Coach Manni Belfrage and the Tiger volleyball team open the final season in the T-H gym with a jamboree game against Omaha Christian at 6 p.m. on Monday night, Aug. 23. The net season opens at home Thursday, Aug. 26, against BRLD.