Family donations enhance Argo Cemetery

The Argo Cemetery was established in 1890. It is located in the southwest corner of Burt County along County Road 13. Across the road to the west, and about two miles to the south, is Dodge County.
Sitting atop a hill, surrounded by farm fields and populated now mostly by meadowlarks, the well-kept cemetery is about all that remains of the once thriving community of Argo, which at one time consisted of two schools, North Argo and South Argo, a church, a blacksmith shop, a grocery store and a post office. The post office opened in 1878 and lasted until 1904.
But as with most small, rural cemeteries, there was no sure way for the unannounced visitor to know where, or if, a loved one might be buried. If a directory is available, the out-of-town visitor might have to read it from the hood of a car.
Not any more.
On April 28, Dale Greenwood conducted the annual meeting for the cemetery association at the site so members could view the new additions. The family of Robert L. Olson donated a sturdy aluminum directory box. Inside the box is a laminated cemetery directory. A black metal garden bench was donated in memory of Gordon and Jackie Nelson by their daughter, Karen and her family. It was placed by the directory box so a person could sit while viewing the directory.
Most people buried at Argo lived, farmed, went to school and socialized in the Argo community. Some of the names inscribed on headstones include Soderling, Greenwood, Nelson, Olson and Christenson. Death dates range back as far as 1880.
The area’s population began to boom following the Civil War as immigrants began flooding west to take advantage of the Homestead Act. But economic conditions in the 1890s drove many residents away from the Argo area.
While the St. Johannes Danish Lutheran Church cemetery is northeast of the Argo site, the Argo cemetery was formed by the Swedish Congregational church. It survived until about 1920 when the congregation moved to joining the Congregational church in Uehling.
Edwin Anderson donated one acre of his farm so the cemetery could be formed. Dale (Mitzi) Anderson, Edwin’s grandson, is the past president of the cemetery board. He, and his family, still play an integral part in the perpetuation of the cemetery.