Fantasy of Trees returns in holiday style

Burt County Museum will again turn into a holiday forest this winter, thanks to a legion of volunteers.
Free from COVID-19 restrictions, “Fantasy of Trees” opens Sunday night, Nov. 21. Rooms in all three display buildings on the museum campus will showcase Christmas trees decorated by area residents. The tour is best known as a candlelight tour because nearly all of the lighting in the buildings is provided by the glow from the trees. The event marks the 29th year the museum has featured a special evening opening on the Sunday before Thanksgiving.
Self-guided tours run from 6-8 p.m., following the citywide Thanksgiving service and the soup supper at the Methodist Church.
No admission is charged for the museum tour but donations are accepted. Visitors may begin in any of the three buildings: the E.C. Houston House, which is on the National Register of Historic Places; the East House; or the Nolana school building. Adults are asked to accompany their children.
Museum curator Bonnie Newell said 2021 marks the 36th year of holiday decorations at the museum’s main building, the E.C. Houston House and, like most years, 250-300 volunteers have helped with decorations.
“That includes all the school kids and club members who help make things for the tour,” Newell said. “We really appreciate all their help.”
Members of Tekamah-Herman’s National Honor Society and FCCLA chapters strung garland and bows around the outside of all three buildings.
Nearly every room in the three buildings has a tree decorated to the overall theme, “Winter Wonderland.”
In the foyer of the main house, Leanne Dorathy starts the show with “Winter on the Farm.” The display includes a white tree decorated with galvanized metal ornaments. The theme extends to the floor where a snowy farm scene greets visitors.
On the way into the parlor is a tree decorated by Becky Rogers’ first grade class at Tekamah-Herman Elementary with the theme “Dashing Through the Snow.” The pencil tree features ornaments made by the children featuring a picture of each child inside a snow globe frame.
Over in the bay window, “Winter Wonder-glam,” by Karen Jackson continues the wintry ambiance. The fulsome tree is trimmed all in white with flocked flowers, ribbon garland and crystal ornaments, making a grand pairing with the window’s lace curtains. The theme continues over on the fireplace mantel where falling snow is being observed by a pair of winter foxes.
In the dining room, visitors are treated to “Golden Days of Christmas,” decorated by Cindy Nun and Chris Buchholz. As advertised, the room is trimmed in gold from the tree decorations to the formal dining table.
The butler’s pantry is adorned with “Let it Snow, Let it Snow, Let it Snow,” offered by Lonnie Kay Mackie and Holly Mackie of Blair.
The tour of the main house is then routed to the basement.
In the professional room, the staff at Cottonwood Clinic has “Medical Wonderland,” on display.
In the laundry room, Beverly Devening treats museum guests to “Winter Laundryland.” The rustic-themed tree is full handmade ornaments depicting laundry. They’re hung on a clothesline for the full effect.
In the Farm Room, retired Tekamah-Herman teachers Joan Andrew, Joyce Ferguson, Pam Tonjes and Jaccie Mencke have, “Christmas on the Farm.” As one might suspect, the tree carries rustic ornaments and is topped by a well-worn straw hat.
In the basement kitchen, Karen Elliott and Arian Elliott decorated the table with “Christmas Dinner with Frosty’s Family.” The table is laid out with snowman dishes collected by Gennie Elliott.
Museum staff will be decorating the stairway back up to the main floor.
The window seat of the main staircase leading to the second floor is decorated by Carol Ahmann of Omaha and Vicki Ahmann of Fort Calhoun. The display titled, “Believe in the Magic of Christmas,” is a showcase of satiny white and silver with touches of blue.
Sam McMullen and Linda Farrens created the display in the sitting room,
In the child’s bedroom, Lisa Anderson and Pat Jensen’s display is titled, “Frosty Friends.” White ornaments offset the tree’s colored lighting.
In the master bedroom, Emmy and Ryann Pagles have “Snowflakes and Icicles,” on display.
Sarah Brodersen and Cari Brodersen decorated the toy room.
The third floor ballroom houses “Baby It’s Cold Outside,” where museum staff have several fur coats on display.
Back down to the second floor, the hallway offers “First Frost,” thanks to decorations by Patty Bartels. The pencil tree is decorated with white and light pink garland and snowy ornament balls.
The library features “Southern Lights,” the handiwork of Linda Bisanz. Backlit by streetlights, the display has penguins at the South Pole skating on the ice under the glow of aurora australis.
Down the back stairs, the tree that honors the memory Hoot Gibson—the Tekamah native who went on to become a world champion cowboy and a Hollywood movie star—has white, wooden snowflakes depicting, “Winter on the Range.”
On the way to the country schoolhouse, Tekamah’s PEO Chapter DC has “Twinkle, Twinkle Little Star, PEO is Who We Are,” on the interior porch for the south exit.
In the schoolhouse, items made by Burt County fourth graders decorate the room. The decorations this year are organized by PEO member. Carrie Braniff’s class at Tekamah-Herman provided large paper snowflakes featuring intertwined white and blue. Sarah Smith’s class provided tin can snowmen and snowman ornaments for the Christmas tree. Students of Oakland-Craig fourth grade teachers Jen Anderson and Jane Nincehelser and art teacher Angie Meyer created still life portraits of winter birds using tempera paint and collage pieces. Kendra Boden’s fourth graders at Lyons-Decatur created tree ornaments made from plaster of Paris.
Much like the one-room schoolhouses of old, the evening will feature a recital from piano students of Molly Williams and Linda Rogers.
In the East House, the Pioneer Gallery (the northwest entrance) the tree decorated by Tekamah-Herman FFA has “Driving in a Tractor Wonderland.”
At the opposite end of the Pioneer Gallery, Tekamah Garden Club has “A Million Little Snowflakes.” The display includes owl ornaments and berry and stem garlands.
The downstairs military room is decorated by the Logan Valley Quilt Guild. The Quilts of Valor donated in observance of Veterans Day are central to the decorations.
In the fireplace room, the three-generation decorators, Kim Jackson, Molly Braniff and Lilyann Willing, are basing their display around the seasonal staple “Walking in a Winter Wonderland.” The tree includes red bows and pine cones. Over on the mantel, decorations include a number of figurines.
The dining room has a woodsy feel from Jan and Mallory Henninger’s offering, “Cozy Woodland Winter.” The display includes vintage building scenes and lumberjack decor as well as ‘mooseware’ on the table.
In the parlor, Bob’s Crusaders, a Relay For Life team from Washington County, offers “Winter Wonderland.” The tree is trimmed in cardinals and handmade white blooms. Adding to the homy feel is a doll playing nearby.
In the foyer, Rosa Schmidt of Oakland, has “All Creatures Great and Small,” on display. The outdoorsy-themed tree features animals among the gold ornaments and garland.
Upstairs in the child’s room, the Oligmueller and Smutney families also are doing a take on “Let it Snow, Let it Snow, Let it Snow,”
In the master bedroom, Jayne Palmer and Darla Nelson greet guests with “White Christmas.” The giant flocked tree is trimmed with white ribbon and ball ornaments, white lights and crystal picks.
In the military room, Mary and Marissa Ball say “Christmas Has Gone to the Dogs.” They are decorating the room with red, white and blue dog ornaments.
Across the hall in the library, Mandyn and Ellie Pruess and Amber, Etta, Evelyn and Ethan Nun have “Glistening Wonderland.” As the name suggests the white and turquoise ornaments glisten from top to bottom.
In the bathroom, Job’s Daughters Bethel No. 56 have their display done in the club’s signature colors of purple and white.
Jeannene Schutt of Cedar Bluffs has the sewing room decorated to the theme, “I’ve Been Really, Really Good This Year.” The ornaments include items from the collections of Julie Bundy Delzer and Lucille Schutt. They carry a vintage red-and-white motif.
Back downstairs in the kitchen, Megan Tomasiewicz and Annette Tomasiewicz are “Walking in a Winter Wonderland.” Their dog-themed tree even has a fire plub for a topper.
The butler’s pantry is decorated by Janelle Taylor and Chris Welles of Blair.
The welcome room is decorated by Tara Sick and Elise Camron. Their tree, the curio cabinet next to it, and everything else in the room is dedicated to the theme, “I’ll be Gnome for Christmas.” The entire room is decorated with a variety of gnome figurines. The lights on the tree, its garland and the plaid tree skirt all pick up the color scheme.
The specially decorated rooms will remain on display throughout the Christmas season during regular museum hours, 1-5 p.m., Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday. Group tours can be arranged by calling the museum at 402-374-1505.