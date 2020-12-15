Farewell and welcome as change comes to the 4-H office

Sharon Wimer
The Burt County Extensionoffice’s “Sunshine on the Phone” (and in person) Sharon Wimer is retiring this month. She has been the secretary and office manager for over 33 years and we have appreciated it! Since we can’t have (and she doesn’t want) a party, I’m asking if anyone would like to send a quick note of “congratulations”, “thanks for putting up with us all these years”, etc. to send them to the Burt County Extension office, 111 North 13th Street, Suite #6, Tekamah, NE 68061. We will make sure she gets them!
A big WELCOME…
to Jenn Peterson of Tekamah as she tries to fill the BIG SHOES Sharon wore as the Extension Office manager. I am sure she will be extremely successful and will whip us into shape with fresh ideas and the use of more social media! Please wish her luck on all counts!!
Beef Weigh Day – Let the New Project Year Begin…hopefully!
The Burt County 4-H/FFA Beef Weigh Day is tentatively set for Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021 at Johnnie Johnson’s Farm from 8:30-11:00 a.m. We are saying tentatively because if the COVID-19 risk dial for the county or state is in the red range we will be unable to hold this event at the scheduled time. A decision will be made on Tuesday, Jan. 5, if we will be unable to hold the weigh in. This announcement will be communicated with those families signed up for weigh in times and posted to the Burt County Facebook page.
If we can hold our weigh in on Jan. 9, we will need to adhere to the following requirements per Nebraska Extension including facial coverings must be worn for in person events. We are also requesting that each family sign up for a weigh in time so that we can keep contact to a minimum. We also encourage families to bring the least amount of people necessary to weigh in your animals. As always if you are feeling ill or have symptoms stay home. The sign-up form can be found here: go.unl.edu/burtbeef
Remember county only tags are $1 and EID tags are $3. For those planning to exhibit at State Fair DNA will be taken. If you want to be sure to receive updates about the weigh in contact Jennifer Hansen to give us your preferred method of contact. If you have additional questions/concerns please contact Jennifer Hansen, jhansen6@unl.edu or 402-385-6041.
Please share this information with anyone you think may be interested in showing a market beef animal this year.
4-H Online is Open for Enrollment!
Although our 4-H Clubs have had to throttle back their plans for an early start to the 4-H year because of the continuing Covid issues, you can still get signed up now so you don’t miss a thing! If you have friends interested in 4-H they can enroll too, but make sure they call the Extension Office so we get them on all the mailing lists! Go to: ne.4honline.com to register for this year!
Sympathy
It is with a heavy heart I share the sad news of the passing of a Burt County 4-H Legend. Joan Price of Craig was a Burt County 4-H Club Leader for 60 years. She started in 4-H as a Burt County 4-H member when she was 12 years old. She joined the Flying Needles 4-H Club when she started high school and the only project they took was sewing. Her best award in her 4-H career was for a cotton slip she made which was sent to the State Fair her senior year.
She began her 4-H leadership career as a senior in high school when some younger girls wanted to join the club and the leader suggested they start a Junior Flying Needles 4-H Club. At that time they added cooking projects.
Joan continued to lead the Flying Needles 4-H Club until 2009. The rural setting of the meetings changed to the basement of the Tekamah Methodist Church in order to be more accessible to the 4-H members. Joan saw the writing on the wall and knew 4-H families had little time for 4-H meetings and projects, so she combined the two into project meetings where the 4-H members worked on fair projects together after an official business meeting. Joan was a person who sincerely wanted to do what was best for the members of 4-H. She always found the silver lining in every dark cloud and was always there to console the 4-H members when things didn’t work out. We know she will continue to cheer all 4-H members on – only from the other side of that silver lining!
