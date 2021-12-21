Farm Service Agency urges producers to start 2022 ARC, PLC processes

Burt County Farm Service Agency Executive Director, Julie Hall, last week said area producers can now make their elections and enroll in the Agriculture Risk Coverage and Price Loss Coverage programs for the 2022 crop year. The signup period runs through March 15, 2022.
“Safety net programs like ARC and PLC are designed to help farmers mitigate some of the financial stressors associated with crop production,” Hall said. “We have a large number of producers to get through the election and enrollment process, so I encourage folks to call our office and schedule an appointment soon.”
ARC and PLC are key U.S. Department of Agriculture safety net programs that help producers weather fluctuations in either revenue or price for certain crops. Producers can learn more about the ARC and PLC options by accessing the informational resources posted at www.fsa.usda.gov/ne, under the Spotlights section.
ARC provides income support payments on historical base acres when actual crop revenue declines below a specified guaranteed level. PLC provides income support payments on historical base acres when the effective price for a covered commodity falls below its reference price.
Producers can elect coverage and enroll in ARC-County or PLC on a crop-by-crop basis, or ARC-Individual for the entire farm, for the 2022 crop year. If an election is not submitted by the deadline of March 15, 2022, the election defaults to the current election for crops on the farm from the prior crop year.
Although election changes for 2022 are optional, enrollment—a signed contract—is required for each year of the program. If a producer has a multi-year contract on the farm and wants to make an election change for 2022, it will be necessary for all producers on the farm to sign a new contract.
For questions on any of the FSA programs, contact the Burt County FSA office at 402-374 1920, ext. 2.