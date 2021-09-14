Fashion show to benefit restoration at Tekamah’s Historic Bryant House

A wide array of fashions from the late 1800s to the 1950s will be on display Sunday Sept. 18.
A 2 p.m. fashion show, held at Chatt Senior Center, is a fundraiser for the Historic Bryant House. Tickets for the show, which includes dessert, are $20 and are available at Washington County Bank or from any Bryant House Guild member.
Bonnie Chatt, director of the Bryant House, said more than a dozen models will be displaying over 30 dresses, all of which were owned by members of the Bryant family. Accessories such as jewelry, gloves, shoes and handbags will complete the ensembles.
Clothing for men and for small children also will be modeled.
Chatt said models range in age from a 2-year-old to models over 50.
Some of the items being modeled include a waist length mink coat, a ball gown worn by Suzanne Bryant when she was an Ak-Sar-Ben countess in 1951, plus a variety of clothing ranging from formal to everyday wear.
A number of other clothing pieces which were deemed too fragile to wear also will be on display during the event.
Several volunteers also will be working behind the scenes to help the models, nearly all of whom will be wearing more than one outfit.
Proceeds from the event will be used to further restoration work at the 1890-era Victorian mansion which is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
The Bryant House was named for Edward W. and Rose Folsom Bryant, the home’s original owners and among the more prominent members of the fledgling Tekamah community. Rose was the granddaughter of Tekamah’s founder, Col. Benjamin R. Folsom. She and her husband commissioned an architect from New York to design their grand house, which was built in 1890.
The house was home to several generations of Bryants for well over 100 years until it was donated to Burt County Museum in 2011. The house later became its own entity and is being carefully restored to look just as it would have in the 1890s.
Visitors to the house can get a glimpse of what it was like to live there. The home and the over 70,000 artifacts inside are an important part of local history and treated with the utmost care. From the huge wraparound porch to pairs of historic shoes, guests are treated to an intimate view of Victorian-era life through the belongings of the people who lived there.
More information about the Bryant House, or the fashion show, is available from Chatt at 402-870-1127.