Fast-paced Tiger boys splitopening pair

A split in the opening games of the 2021-22 basketball season has Tekamah-Herman’s boys coach Taylor Klein optimistic about his team’s future.
The Tigers topped Pender 74-55 Friday night before breaking in their new gym with a 76-69 loss to Stanton Saturday afternoon.
“I thought we did a lot of things well this last weekend. We shot the ball well and did a nice job of getting to the rim and making free throws that kept us in a good position in both games,” Klein said
But it didn’t look that great from the outset at Pender. Ragged play had the Tigers down eight, 20-12, early in the second quarter.
Freshman Brody Rogers hit a pair of free throws to pull the tigers within two, 22-20, before the Tigers really caught fire. Paced by four baskets from Kaleb Quick, Klein’s team closed the half with a 17-9 run that sent them into halftime with a 37-31 lead.
Klein’s team stayed hot after the break, opening the third period with a 14-2 run and the fourth with a 12-0 burst that had them firmly in command at 70-42 with six minutes left.
Jed Hoover added two baskets and a three-point play to the final drive on his way to a game-high 21 points. Quick added a career high 19 points while Brock Rogers added 17.
Spencer Rabbass led Pender with 21 points, Caleb Trimble added a dozen.
“We controlled the tempo and started to play the game like we’re coached to,” Klein said. “We have placed an emphasis on making sure we come out and play fast from the first whistle. To put ourselves in a good position to win, we will need to do that every game.”
They did again against Stanton, but a second quarter scoring drought may have cost the Tigers a win in their home opener. Carrying a 25-19 lead into the second period, the Tigers managed only eight points over the next eight minutes. Stanton led 40-33 going into intermission and kept the Tigers at bay the rest of the afternoon.
Hoover hit for 25 in the loss, Brock Rogers added 19 and Quick tallied 15.
Stanton’s Parker Krusemark led both sides with 26 points.
Klein said Quick has developed into a solid third option to complement the scoring of Rogers and Hoover.
“He is just getting started showing what he can do,” Klein said. “ He was aggressive last weekend. When he pairs that with his shooting ability, he will be tough to cover.
“The combination of our three seniors Jed, Brock, and Kaleb is going to be a handful for every team we play this year. Once they learn to play as a unit throughout the entire game, they will be tough to guard and you’re seeing the beginning of that now.”
Although the Tigers prefer a fast-paced game, the upcoming schedule could prove difficult physically. The Tigers visit Wisner-Pilger on Friday before hosting Twin River on Saturday. On Tuesday, Dec. 14, they visit Whiting, Iowa, before a home against Logan View/Scribner Snyder on Thursday. The pre-Christmas slate ends with a game at Arlington on Saturday, Dec. 18.
Five games in nine days will mean a heavy lean on the Tigers’ young bench.
“We’ve been working hard to make sure we’re always the team in better shape so we’re ready for these situations.”Klein said. “We’ll have some young and inexperienced players contributing a lot of minutes for us and it’ll take some time for them to get comfortable and really show what they can do, They have a ton of potential, and everyone will see that here in the next couple games.”