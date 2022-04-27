‘Favorite son’ candidate visits the county

Burt County received a visit April 11 from a favorite son, of sorts.
Brett Lindstrom, one of nine Republican candidates on the primary ballot for governor, made a campaign swing through the county on Monday, stopping in Tekamah and Oakland during the afternoon before ending his whirlwind tour in Fremont that night.
Born in Lincoln and raised in Omaha, Lindstrom’s grandparents farmed near Oakland.
Lindstrom is seeking higher office after two terms in the Legislature, the constitutional limit. He said he wants to bring his experience in team-building, tax-cutting and problem-solving to bear for the people of Nebraska.
“I am in this race to keep Nebraska competitive,” he told a group of supporters in Tekamah.
His two main goals to accomplish that are expanding rural broadband access and improving the state’s roads.
He also wants to adjust the state’s tax code to draw more young workers into the state.
Accomplishing that task, however, leads to another one.
“With more workers, you need more workforce housing,” he said. “With the high cost of rehabilitation on older houses and new ones running $150,000 to $250,000, that’s just not realistic for new workers.”
He said he would prefer to see some type of tax incentive, or an enhancement to tax increment financing rules, that make lower-priced homes more affordable to buy and build.
Lindstrom’s visit came on the same day new polling was released that showed him in the lead in the governor’s race, the first such lead he has enjoyed during the campaign.
He believes his surge in the polls is due, at least in part, to the type of campaign he’s running. Lindstrom said he told his staff from the beginning that he would be running a positive campaign. He said the same type of negative advertising that has been launched against him recently would not be coming from his camp.
Nebraskans don’t like that kind of campaigning,” he said. “What we want to get done can’t be done through negativity.”
There’s a governing aspect to it, too. He said in order to get something done in the Legislature, you need 33 votes from the 49 state senators.
“It’s not Republican-Democrat, urban-rural, it’s about building coalitions,” he said. “Relationships matter. No matter where you go, there’s only one or two degrees of separation. It doesn’t help you build coalitions later if you have to cut somebody down to win your office.”
He said he is the only candidate in the race with a proven track record of legislative accomplishment, including tax-cutting. He said his work as a state senator help keep his name out there, even when he can’t be on the campaign trail.
“I’m trying to fit into the ‘reasonable’ lane,” he said Monday. “That’s where you have to be to get things done.”
He said he sees the negative ads levelled at him as a positive. “It means we’re a challenge.”
Polls released by two campaigns in mid-March already had suggested a three-way race, with Conklin Co. CEO Charles Herbster polling ahead of Lindstrom and University of Nebraska Regent Jim Pillen. The new polling, by 3D Strategic Research, was conducted for Lindstrom’s campaign April 10-12. It suggests the gaps among candidates narrowing as undecided voters peel off, with Herbster four points behind Lindstrom and Pillen.
The new poll found Lindstrom and Pillen each polling at 27 percent and Herbster at 23 percent, with 12 percent of voters undecided. Former state Sen. Theresa Thibodeau came in at 6 percent.
According to a polling memo, the survey included 500 GOP voters, with respondents randomly selected based on how likely it is that they will vote in the May 10 primary. Of those, 60 percent were reached via a call on their cellphone and 40 percent via landline, according to the campaign. The overall margin of error for the survey was plus or minus 4.38 percentage points — meaning the three front-runners all polled within the margin of error.
On April 14, two days after the survey ended, the Nebraska Examiner published allegations from eight women, including a state senator, who said Herbster had groped them. Herbster has denied the allegations, and late last week was preparing a lawsuit to clear his name.
A group of Republicans, including Sens. Tom Brewer, Steve Halloran and Steve Erdman, voiced their support for Herbster in a letter published in the April 19 edition of the Omaha World-Herald.
In the end, however, Lindstom believes the race should be about what Nebraska has to offer and how to get that message out to the rest of the country and across the globe.
“As governor, it’s importnat that I’m out there selling Nebraska,” he said. “The more money we bring in from other sources, the less we’ll need from taxes.”