Field grows for District 7 race

The days before the filing deadline saw two area races grow.
Businessman Bernie Maslowsky filed for the Republican nomination for the District 7 seat on the Burt County Board of Supervisors. He becomes the fourth Republican to throw his hat into the ring, joining Paul Chamberlain, former supervisor Greg Brummond and incumbent Carl Pearson in seeking the party’s nod.
No Democrat had field for the office by the March 1 filing deadline, meaning the winner of the May 10 primary election is likely to win the job, barring the introduction of a write-in candidate prior to the general election in the fall.
In Tekamah’s Ward I city council race, Jessica Russell forced a primary by filing for the office.
She becomes the third candidate in the field, joining political newcomers Duane “Tim” McCoyle and Joel Bacon in running for the seat being vacated by Jane Walford.
A first-term council member, Walford is challenging incumbent Ron Grass for the mayor’s job. Grass is seeking his third term in office.
In other late filings, Shelly Bacon and Tyler Vacha filed for seats on the Lyons City Council. George M. Fritts filed for a seat on the Everett Township board.
The primary election is set for May 10. The general election is Nov. 8.
But in order to vote in the primary or the general election, you have to be registered.
If a citizen has not registered before, is a new resident of Nebraska, or needs to update their registration, there are several convenient ways to do it.
Prospective voters can register in person or by mail at their county election office. In Burt County, that’s the county clerk’s office. Registration also is available online through the Secretary of State’s online voter registration system, NEReg2Vote. The system is very accessible and widely used. A driver’s license or state ID required to complete the process. The Department of Motor Vehicles offices will also register citizens online when they are updating their driver’s license.
According to Secretary of State Bob Evnen, any citizens who are new residents, or who have moved in-state since last registering to vote, or have changed their name since the last election, need to act. The deadline to register and be eligible to vote in the primary election is April 22. Also, high school students who turn 18 before Nov. 8 can register to vote and vote in the primary even if they have yet to turn 18.
Voters in the Lyons-Decatur school district already exercising their franchise. The school board is seeking $21.5 million in bonds to build a new elementary school.
According to information from the election commissioner’s office, 1,373 ballots had been sent out for the by-mail election. As of last Wednesday, 301 had already been returned in Burt County. The district also has land in Thurston and Cuming counties. Ballots must be returned to the appropriate county clerk by the close of business on March 15.
The bond is being sought to replace a 1905 vintage building that does not meet current fire safety or ADA accessibility requirements.