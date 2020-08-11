It wasn’t the way any of them imagined, but the Tekamah-Herman High School Class of 2020 celebrated their graduation at a ceremony held in the gymnasium Aug. 1.
The 43 former seniors finally got to receive their long-overdue diplomas. They finally got to thank everyone who helped them with their achievements over the last four years. And, they finally got to turn the page on an interminable drama that has held them in a virtual limbo for the last five months.
There were no tears. As one father stated: “I think we’re all cried out and ready to move on.”