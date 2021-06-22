Fireworks show, sales good to go for the 4th

It wouldn’t be the Fourth of July without fireworks.
But for awhile, it looked like the 2021 version of America’s holiday would be a little less robust. The coronavirus pandemic and other considerations forced a slowdown of goods imported into the United States, including fireworks.
Things are starting to fall into line, however.
A Tekamah Chamber of Commerce spokesman said last week the annual evening fireworks show will go on as scheduled. The show will be held at Northridge Country Club at dusk. In the event of inclement weather, the show will be held the following day, Monday, July 5.
Fireworks also will be available for sale in town. Tekamah Area Veterans again will be operating their stand at the corner of highway 75 and 32 in the heart of Tekamah.
“We fully expect to operate as usual,” project spokesman Rich Smiley said. “We plan to be open every day, starting June 25.”
Smiley said that despite the shipping delays that have plagued many parts of the economy, a partial shipment of retail fireworks has been received and more are expected.
Smiley expects every type of legal firework will be available for sale, including the products that became available due to a change in state law.
LB 152 was passed by the Nebraska Legislature and then signed by the governor with an emergency clause on May 5, 2021. As such, the new law took effect on May 10.
Although it allows some additional classes of firework to be sold in the state, many remain illegal. For example, some bottle rockets and nighttime parachutes are legal, depending on the amount of explosive composition they contain. Under the new law, only 1.4G fireworks may be sold at retail in Nebraska. 1.4G firecrackers must have less than 50 milligrams of explosive composition, which eliminates firecrackers typically referred to as M-80s or cherry bombs.
All products that have been tested and approved for labeling as 1.4G products may be sold in Nebraska, except for wire sparklers.
Any type of flying lantern device also is prohibited from sale, possession, and use in this state.
It remains illegal for any person not licensed as a jobber or distributor by the State Fire Marshal Agency to bring any fireworks into Nebraska.
Fireworks stands also will be running in Herman, as well as many other area communities.
The public fireworks show caps a busy holiday weekend in the city.
Known as “Freedom Fest” the day starts at 8 a.m. with a pancake feed in the street in front of Tekamah City Auditorium. The annual 5K Color Run, sponsored by the local TeamMates program, launches in a cloud of color from the downtown minipark at 8 a.m. Registration opens at the auditorium at 7:30. Preregistration is available at Washington County Bank in Tekamah.
The annual parade will begin at noon on Sunday, July 4. The time is two hours later than the typical start time to make time for church services in the city.
Judges will be present during the parade, and a prize will be given to the most unique float or group that follows this year’s theme: “The Party in the USA Resumes!”
An antique tractor and car show and shine will be held downtown after the parade. Anyone is welcome to join, there is no registration fee and vehicles will be displayed near Chatterbox and Ronnie’s.
There will be a horseshoe tournament in Athletic Park starting at 1 p.m. Tekamah firemen will be hosting water fights for kids at 3:30. That event will be held in Q St. near the park.
Burt County Museum and the Historic Bryant House will be open for tours Sunday afternoon. Northridge also is offering free open golf from 3-6 p.m.
For entertainment prior to the fireworks show, the Dillon Gage band takes the outdoor stage at Northridge at 7 p.m.