There will be a public fireworks show to mark the Independence Day holiday this year. You can put together a show of your own, too.
A spokesman with Tekamah Area Veterans said the organization is planning to sell fireworks at its stand located at the corner of 13th and l streets in downtown Tekamah.
The stand will be open for business daily starting June 25. Hours are 1-8 p.m. through July 3. Business hours on the Fourth will be posted.
The stand is the sole fundraiser for the vets group. Under normal circumstances, the money helps pay to send delegates to Boys and Girls State, which was cancelled this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The group also provides scholarships to local students, sponsors Legion Baseball, Tekamah-Herman Baseball, military honors at funerals, the Memorial Day preparation and service, Christmas baskets for home bound vets, membership for financially strapped vets and maintenance expenses on its downtown building. Some of the proceeds from the stand also provide a donation to the community fireworks show.
That fireworks show will take place on Friday, July 3. As in the past, the show will start around dusk, approximately 10 p.m., at Northridge Country Club. Chamber officials ask that you please practice social distancing if you choose to watch them on the driving range, or watch from your car.
Although the annual parade and several other holiday events have been cancelled due to the pandemic, the Chamber does have a few things in mind to mark the holiday.
A yard decorating contest, for example.
From Saturday, June 27, through Saturday, July 4, residents are asked to decorate their yards in celebration of Independence Day. Instead of voting for the best parade float, this year we will vote for the best decorated yard!
If you choose to participate, please e-mail your photo with your name and address to tekamahchamber@gmail.com or text it to Cayle at 402-641-6122 by July 3. The photos will be posted on Facebook the morning of the 4th, and the photo with the most likes will win $50 in Chamber Bucks.
Yard signs also are available for a small fee.
Chamber officials also are planning a Social Distance Run.
The virtual 5K run/walk will be open from July 1 to July 14. Registration will be held online, and you will receive a t-shirt and running bib in the mail after registering. More details on the event will be announced.
Chamber officers stressed that the top priority is keeping the community healthy and safe. They expect the Freedom Fest celebration will return to normal in 2021.