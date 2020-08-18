Tekamah-Herman’s $12.5 million expansion project got a boost from Tekamah City Council last Thursday night and more help is expected and needed.
Following a public hearing, the council approved with the emergency clause an ordinance rezoning the school’s downtown property.
The area, which includes the main buildings, the playground to the west and the property facing main street that was levelled earlier this year, now are all included in the C-1 zone. Parts of the property were previously zoned as C-2, R-1 or R-2. C-2 is highway commercial property, more typically seen at gateway areas to a city. R-1 and R-2 carry different sets of restrictions to deal with different types of residential housing.
C-1 was chosen, school officials said, because it best meets the land’s use and its setback restrictions best meet the projects intended goals.
The zoning change was previously approved by Tekamah Planning Commission.
But the council stopped short on two other measures related to the project.
The expansion project calls for an extension of the 80-year-old high school building to be built to the south, into existing M Street. Plans call for moving the street at the Highway 75 intersection about 80 feet to the south, angling it back to the west and realigning it with the present street east of the intersection at 15th Street.
The realignment created a need to replat the area and some street and alley rights-of-way will have to be vacated.
The hold-up is Nebraska Department of Transportation wasn’t expected to receive final drawings for the new street until last Friday. The DOT must then approve the plans and issue permits before street construction can proceed.
City Attorney Matt Munderloh advised the council to wait on giving its approval until the DOT grants its approval.
“Nothing is going to happen without the permits,” he said. “If you go ahead and vacate the streets and the state doesn’t grant (the permits), it’ll be a nightmare to put things back the way they were.”
The expansion project is scheduled to take roughly 15 months and school officials still plan to start in early September. Both the expansion project and he street work are expected to be done simultaneously. Council member Kelly Adamson expressed her reservations over closing M Street for the duration of the project.
School board member Burt Rogers told the council the school’s plans do not call for M Street to be closed during the whole expansion project.
Rogers, who lives in the Northridge development, said he and his neighbors know all too well what it’s like to be without a street for two years.
“Our plan is more like 120 days,” he said. “We don’t want it closed for 18 months.”
In other business Aug. 13, the council:
—Approved placing a question on the November election ballot asking the city’s voters to approve not more that $3.8 million in bonds for the construction of a new swimming pool.
The council also made callable a promissory note that was issued to pay for part of the recent auditorium remodeling project. The note was used as gap financing until the second half of a $375,000 grant was received. With the grant now in hand, the council decided to pay the note early and save roughly $3,000 in interest.
—Granted giving Tekamah-Herman-Decatur Church Community Council up to $29,800 in keno funds. The money is intended to be used to help finish remodeling work at the former Cottonwood Clinic site.
By helping THDCCC with its project, council members said, the food pantry can move to its new home which clears the way for city offices to be moved into the west end of the Chatt Center.
The council also authorized giving $11,150 in LB 840 money to Three Rivers Housing Development Corp. to purchase a vacant lot next to the former Cottonwood site.
The lot will be used to build the second of three proposed new homes under a grant program.