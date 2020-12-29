Follow-up Medicare information

In the few weeks since Medicare Open Enrollment ended more than a few calls have come in with questions. In some cases, the individual has not received the information they need from their new prescription drug plan. Others got a letter from their current 2020 plan saying their prescriptions were not going to be covered in 2021, or the drug store they had been going to was not going to be preferred next year – all of which is just confusing since they aren’t going to have that plan next year anyway! Just make sure you don’t pay for or use your 2020 plan in 2021. This will really confuse the issue and honestly I think that’s what some companies are hoping.
If you enrolled in a SilverScript drug plan, the mailings will come in an Aetna company envelope. We tried to tell all our clients about this if they changed plans.
Another frequent question is how to pay their drug plan premium. I usually say the companies are so busy getting information out to their clients that they usually don’t worry about getting paid until January or so. You can expect to get information from them in the form of a bill or a coupon book. For those of you that have the payments taken out of Social Security it may take a while for them to either get it taken out, or to change it to the correct 2021 plans premium amount. They will get it worked out eventually.
If you did not change plans, your current company may either continue to have you use the prescription card you used last year, or they may send you a new one. Premium payment will continue the way you had it last year unless you change it via contacting them or a form they send you. You will either get a bill, or it will come out of your Social Security as you instructed them last year.
In my opinion there has been too much mail, too many commercials and too little customer service around the plan changes. These companies spend way too much on getting customers and too little on making sure they have the information they need in a timely manner.
It’s been a bigger challenge this year than others for some reason and I can’t say Covid had anything to do with it. Doing only telephone comparisons with individuals during Open Enrollment was interesting, but it worked. We used a lot more postage sending everyone’s plan comparisons, new plan details, enrollment form and confirmation sheet to them. However there were savings in time and mileage for everyone as they didn’t have to travel to the different locations to compare plans, as well as frequent savings when they compared and changed plans.
If you haven’t gotten information from your new prescription drug plan for 2021 be sure to call them and make sure you get the information you’ll need when you go to the pharmacy in January. It’s their job to provide it in a timely manner, but sometimes you have to “shake the tree” to get the ”fruit” you’re paying for! If all else fails you can contact Medicare at 1-800-MEDICARE (1-800-633-4227) and tell them you enrolled in a new plan but have not received information about it. They should be able to get it for you.
If you have other questions or problems, please call me at the NE Extension office in Burt County at 402-374-2929. In closing I want to wish everyone a happy and healthy new year!