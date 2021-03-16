Following public hearing, supervisors approve solar array in Lower Arizona

A public hearing on the conditional use permit for a solar farm to be established in the southeastern part of Burt County took up the majority of the Burt County Board of Supervisors meeting March 9.
The proposed array is to be built by Burt County Solar LLC, a subsidiary of Sandhills Solar which is a division of Sandhills Energy out of Omaha. Their stated plan is to sell the power generated by the solar array to the Omaha Public Power District.
Sandhills Energy’s Chief Operating Officer Michael Knapp was on hand with a video presentation describing the proposition prior to the public hearing. He said the collection of solar panels would be spread over an area of 1,500 acres, consisting of parcels owned by 14 residents.
To keep with the green energy pitch, Sandhills Energy is coordinating with the Bee & Butterfly Habitat Fund out of Bismarck, North Dakota. They will design a pollinator field around the array with a mix of native flowers at its base and other taller pollinators at the periphery.
It is estimated to produce 250 megawatts of energy. Jobs will also be generated. There are to be around 115 temporary construction jobs and then four full-time permanent jobs at the site.
Construction is anticipated to begin in November 2021 and be completed sometime in May 2023. The array is believed to have a life expectancy of 25 years, but could become a perpetual structure. The nameplate tax would generate about $954,500 a year for Burt County, Knapp said.
Also, Sandhills Energy would establish a $50,000 per year charitable donation to the community – a standard operating practice, he said. The anticipated primary partner is the Tekamah Community Foundation.
Preceding any work, a decommissioning agreement would be produced between Burt County and Sandhills Energy. This agreement would be to insure that Burt County tax-payers would not be held accountable for removing the solar panels and restoring the ground to a proper state should the system be closed down.
During the public hearing, District 7 Supervisor Carl Pearson commented that an agreement between Burt County and Sandhills Energy wasn’t enough should the decommissioning arrangement fall through.
“It’s nothing to us to have an agreement between the county and the company,” Pearson said. “We won’t be looking at the company, but will be holding the landowner responsible.”
He suggested that Sandhills Energy needed to have an agreement between themselves and the landowner. Knapp agreed as did Sandhills Energy’s attorney who was present for the meeting. They said the agreement with the landowners already contained such language.
In addition, as part of the aforementioned decommissioning agreement, Sandhills Energy would create an escrow account at a local financial institution with sufficient funds to cover any expenses that could be incurred due to the removal of the system. The attorney stated that it was like having a “belt and suspenders” and that it was actually better than an insurance policy, because actual money is at the ready.
As part of the public hearing comments were welcomed from the public in the meeting room. JoAnn Bachtell – a self-proclaimed 30-year resident on County Road 45 – spoke in opposition to the conditional use permit. In a passionate and emotional address, Bachtell stated that the eight residents that lived around the area proposed for the array were not consulted by Sandhills Energy.
“How much is a human life worth?” Bachtell asked the representatives of the company. “You men are here to make money – these rich farmers are just here to make money.”
She stated that there are geese and bald eagles which roost in the area. At times the acreage becomes a wetland and migrating waterfowl stop on their journey. The residents enjoy nature, wildlife and the birds and she believes the array would take that away. She stipulated that she and her friends knew it was the farmers’ land and that they paid the taxes, but their decision to install a solar array would affect them, as well.
“This is all we have,” Bachtell said. “This will destroy our Right to the Pursuit of Happiness.”
She was upset that wildlife may get caught in any barbed wire that may be put on the fences surrounding the solar panels. She claimed if the endeavor failed, the results could be devastating to the county.
“When a deer gets caught in the barbed wire will you come save it?” she asked the company agents. “If you renege [on decommissioning costs] that’s the end of Burt County.”
Bachtell was also troubled by the idea that more solar panels would be allowed in the county if this project was successful. She said the idea could “snowball” and more panels and wind turbines would come into the county and “kill wildlife and kill people.”
In closing, Bachtell lamented that the array would obstruct her view of the horizon and suggested that Sandhills Energy relocate their installation elsewhere.
“There’s plenty of open land to the west,” she said.
As far as the county supervisors were concerned, the matter of trees seemed to be of high importance. A large portion of the hearing centered on trees that may be planted along the solar panel array’s perimeter fence.
The sticking points for some supervisors was the location of these trees in relation to the road and the kinds of trees expected to be planted. The key question was: Should Sandhills Energy be allowed to plant a tree in the same way as any other landowner in Burt County, or should they be held to a different standard?
The company had submitted a plan to the supervisors denoting the proposed location for a fence around the solar panel installation. They had offered to plant trees should any resident request it to conceal the system. The fence and trees were listed as being the legal distance from the right-of-way and for setback purposes.
Still, certain supervisors were apprehensive about trees along county roads. They consulted with Burt County Highway Superintendent Ann Chytka. The supervisors were informed that, at some time in the past, the supervisors themselves had voted to do away with regulations as regards trees and roadways.
This revelation caused some level of consternation among the supervisors. To wit, they contemplated re-instating the abandoned regulation to force Sandhills Energy to move whatever trees, they may or may not plant, back further from the road.
The variety or species of trees was also a source of unease. As some trees grow taller and some broader than others and may need to be trimmed. Thankfully, a Burt County Public Power District employee was in attendance and could respond to these matters forthwith.
In trying to ascertain the setback distance, there arose the question of what part the fence would play. The supervisors were unsure if the fence around the solar panels should be considered part of the legal definition of a “system” or not. The company’s attorney was helpful in pointing out Burt County had defined the term “system” as referring to the solar panels in previous solar installation agreements.
The measure passed conditionally. The conditions will be worked out with the Zoning/Roads Commission prior to being signed.