There may not be a Grand Opening, but it’s opening and it’s going to be grand.
Volunteer efforts last week helped complete the move of Tekamah-Herman-Decatur Community Church Council’s food pantry from the west end of the Chatt Center to its new home in the former Cottonwood Clinic building located at 9th and L streets, across the street from Arbor Care Center on the city’s east side.
The volunteers—including several from iHelp, the student service group at Tekamah-Herman High School—helped move food and fixtures out of the old space and into the new. Food pantry coordinator Patty Olson said about 5,000 pounds of food was moved into the new space. Clients will be served through the north door of the facility. The food pantry’s hours remain the same: 8:30 to 11:30 on Mondays and Tuesdays and Saturdays by appointment.
Olson said restrictions put in place from COVID-19 have clients checking in then waiting in their cars for the delivery of prepackaged boxes. She said the pantry still serves 30 to 35 families a month, a number which has not increased during the pandemic.
The new facility also has a dedicated space for the backpack program run through the school.
Some of the interior was redesigned to make room for an efficient service area. The former clinic’s lab space now is a work area where bulk packaged items can be broken down into more useable portions.
Olson said the area could use a dishwasher and a washer-dryer, but for now, they’re making it work.
Shelving was erected in the pantry’s new space and in the basement where the pantry’s old shelves were reassembled to serve a new purpose: a staging area for a thrift store.
The food pantry only occupies about half of the former clinic’s space. The other half is dedicated to a thrift store, known as Helping Hands Thrift. It opens Friday.
The store has a wide selection of gently used clothing, shoes and other items for men, women and children.
The thrift store and the food pantry are kept separate from each other. Entry to the store is gained through the main door to the facility. The store’s hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Fridays and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturdays.
All of the profits generated through the store will be funneled back into the food pantry to help defray costs or reinvested into community projects run by the community church council.
Olson said the biggest need right now remains volunteers to help staff the thrift store. Anyone wishing to volunteer can contact her or community church council president Jan Bowden.