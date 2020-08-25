Football and volleyball teams at Tekamah-Herman are slated to start the 2020 season this week.
Tiger football coach Graig McElmuray thinks his squad will be better.
Although the Tigers will be without record-setting running back Luke Wakehouse and a four-year starter at quarterback in Clay Beaumont, McElmuray said his team can make up for it with a full load of experienced, intelligent players.
“We might lose some speed, but we don’t lose any aggressiveness,” he said.
Kody Bitter and Garrison Potadle have been working out at running back and form a solid tandem at linebacker. Bitter’s 119 tackles led the Tigers, Potadle was second with 112 and he led the team with 11 tackles for losses.
Eldredge Jensen and Brock Rogers have been splitting time at quarterback, a trend which is likely to continue all year.
“They are both good at reading defenses. There are things that separate them but we expect both will play a lot,” he said. “We’re going to go with the hot hand.”
McElmuray said nearly all of his defense and a good chunk of the offense all return, which, he said, has been a good thing since most of the summer camps the team attends were cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The kids have reacted well to all the precautions that are in place now,” he said. “The extra time it takes (to comply) is worth because we get to play. That’s what’s important.”
A bigger question may be how many fans can attend games.
“It could be different everywhere we go,” he said.
In addition to the season opener at Lyons on Friday night, The Tigers’ schedule shows road games at Hartington, Crofton, Fremont and David City, each of which is in a different health department district,
Precautions in each area could change from week to week, that’s if the season can be completed.
“We tell the kids, games might get cancelled,” McElmuray said, “but the NSAA is moving forward. We have to be ready to play each week.”
Volleyball
After taking part in two jamboree contests at Humphrey last night, the volleyball team opens the season for real on Thursday night, taking on East Husker Conference rival BRLD at Lyons.
Coach Manni Belfrage opens her first year at the helm, after several years as an assistant, with 16 players in camp.
Although the Tigers have only one senior, middle hitter, Reese Hansen, that doesn’t mean they lack experience. Juniors Brynn Schmidt, Elena Jetensky, Rylee Lawson and Aubrynn Sheets each hold two varsity letters. Classmate Kaitlyn Quick, last year’s most improved player and the team’s top blocker, and sophomore Kennedy Pagels both were starters last season.
Schmidt and Jetensky both were honorable mention selections to the all-East Husker Conference squads. Schmidt led the Tigers last season with 170 kills. Jetensky was close behind with 161. She also recorded 197 digs, five blocks and 16 ace serves. For her efforts, she was named the team’s most valuable player.
Lawson, who enters her third season as the starting setter, posted 415 assists last year and cracked off 42 ace serves. Sheets, who returns to her spot as the team’s libero, was credited with 325 digs a year ago.
Belfrage said her team has been working hard in the early stages of the season and her team has shown a lot of improvement since last fall.
“Whether we can transition that to wins on the court will be the thing,” she said. “We’re on the edge of some pretty good volleyball.”