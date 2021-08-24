Football, volleyball teams open this week

Football and volleyball teams at Tekamah-Herman are slated to start the 2021 season this week.
Tiger football coach Graig McElmuray will have plenty of new faces on his sideline, some of them on his staff. Longtime assistant Mitch Sapp left the teaching profession and volunteer assistant Jeff Jensen has moved on. In their stead, T-H boys basketball coach Taylor Klein returns to the gridiron as offensive coordinator. First year teacher Mitchell Burnett is coaching defensive linemen and wide receivers. Student teacher Reid Feurhoff also is getting some coaching duty. Austin Clarkson joins Mike Miller as a volunteer assistant. Clarkson played football at Northwest Missouri State before becoming a banker.
McElmuray said he’s impressed with his staff.
“They are energetic and have a lot of fresh ideas,” he said. “The kids are excited by that, too.”
McElmuray said the staff has been having a lot of fun watching what is a young roster develop as players. A dozen freshmen make up nearly a third of the team’s 39-man roster.
The head Tiger said the issue on offense won’t be finding skill players. The Tigers will be led by senior quarterback Brock Rogers and classmates Kody Bitter at one of the running back spots and split end Jed Hoover who set a single game receiving yardage record last fall against Aquinas Catholic.
Anchoring that line is senior center Dawson Schram who was last season’s most valuable offensive player and an all-District 2 honorable mention performer. McElmuray said he, Brady Braniff and Wilson Anderson likely will form the interior of the line, but the two tackle spots are up for grabs.
“Our challenge will be finding five guys who do what they need to do all the time,” he said. “We have 16 linemen working out, we had eight last year. A big part of it will be who’s going to be physical enough to play varsity football.”
Bitter and Kaleb Quick both return as first team all-district linebackers to solidify the Tiger defense.
The defense lost all of its secondary to graduation which McElmuray said has led the coaching staff to move people around, looking for the best fit to complete a deep front seven.
The season opens for real on Friday when the Tigers host BRLD for an early Homecoming match up. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. at Tiger Stadium.
In addition to the season opener on Friday night, The Tigers’ rugged schedule shows home games against Hartington Cedar Catholic, Crofton, Archbishop Bergan and Aquinas Catholic. The 2021 Tigers hit the road to play Ponca Sept. 3, Bishop Neumann on Sept. 17 and district foes Oakland-Craig on Oct. 1 and David City Public on Oct. 15.
Volleyball
After taking part in a jamboree contest against Omaha Christian Academy last night, Tekamah-Herman’s volleyball team opens the season for real on Thursday night, taking on East Husker Conference rival BRLD in the Tiger gym.
Coach Manni Belfrage opens the season with 19 players in camp, the most the Tigers have had in her tenure either as head coach or as an assistant, she said.
Among those 19 is an almost entire starting lineup with deep varsity experience.
Seniors Brynn Schmidt, Elena Jetensky, Aubynn Sheets and Rylee Lawson each have three varsity letters to their credit. All three also return as honorable mention all-East Husker Conference selections. Schmidt and Jetensky were the team’s top hitters last year, logging 179 kills apiece, as well as solid all-around players. Aubrynn Sheets was credited with 209 digs from her libero position, despite missing a handful of games midseason. Lawson dished out 506 assists on her way to becoming just the second player in school history to top 1,000 assists.
The four are joined by classmate Kaitlyn Quick and junior Kennedy Pagels in the middle. Belfrage said her front line players are being pushed in practice by their younger counterparts and that kind of in-house competition helps make everybody better players.
She said her squad has the physical tolls to compete on a nightly basis with everyone they play. “Our challenge is going to be getting over ourselves, the mental part of the game.”
She said her squad has been practicing that part, too.
“Volleyball is a game of mistakes,” Belfrage said. “Because the game moves so fast, you have to be able to put them behind you quickly. We’ve been working on our mindset, building trust in ourselves and in our teammates.”
A deeper squad means more volleyball for Tiger fans, too.
For the first time in several seasons, the Tigers are able to field a C team to perform with the varsity and junior varsity squads at all but a couple of their duals.
Belfrage said none of them can wait for the season to start.
“We were better than our record last year and the girls knew it,” she said. “We’re looking forward to showing it.”