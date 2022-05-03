For voters in the primary, decision time is here

The only thing left to do now is actually vote.
The deadline to register for the May 10 primary election was yesterday, May 2. But if you’re eligible—and registered—you can vote early at the county clerk’s office through Monday.
After that, it’s off to the polls.
Polling places in Nebraska will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. In Burt County, voters living in Tekamah and the voters living in the Arizona, Riverside, Silver Creek and Summit townships all vote at Tekamah City Auditorium. Voters in the City of Oakland as well as voters in the Bell Creek, Oakland and Pershing townships vote at Oakland City Auditorium. Voters in Lyons and the Everett and Logan townships vote at the city hall in Lyons.
Voters in the Village of Craig and Craig Township vote at the Craig Fire Hall while voters in the Village of Decatur and the Decatur and Quinnebaugh townships vote at the Decatur Fire Hall.
Few local races in next week’s primary election
The primary election is different because prospective voters receive the ballot representative of their party, Republican, Democrat, Libertarian, Legal Marijuana NOW, or nonpartisan. Not every race appears on every ballot and nonpartisan voters may request a partisan ballot for any of the state’s four recognized political parties.
The primary allows county voters to help choose the nominees to represent their parties in several November races. For example, all of Nebraska’s constitutional officers—the governor, secretary of state, treasurer, auditor and attorney general—all are on the ballot.
Burt County voters also will notice a new name in one of the federal races. Redistricting caused by the recent census has moved the county into Congressional District 3. The incumbent is Republican Adrian Smith.
Smith is being challenged for the Republican nomination by Bellevue man Mike Calhoun. Democrats can choose between Overton man David Else or Daniel Wik of Norfolk. Mark Elworth, Jr. of Omaha represents the Legal Marijuana NOW party.
Voters will see few local races on the ballot. In Supervisor District 7, the south-central part of the county, incumbent Republican Carl Pearson is being challenged by former supervisor Greg Brummond, Paul Chamberlain and Bernie Maslowsky. Since no Democrats, or members of any other party, have filed for the office, the winner is likely to be unopposed in the November election.
Redistricting after the census also changed boundaries for the supervisor districts. Rural voters in border areas are reminded to check which district they live in. More information is available at Freidel’s office.
In the only contested race in the courthouse, Republican Incumbent County Assessor Katie Hart is being challenged for her party’s nomination by Decatur man Ryan Chytka.
In Tekamah’s Ward I city council race, political newcomers Duane “Tim” McCoyle, Jessica Russell and Joel Bacon are running for the seat being vacated by Jane Walford. A first-term council member, Walford is challenging incumbent Ron Grass for the mayor’s job this fall. Grass is seeking his third term in office.
In Lyons, a primary is needed to trim the field for two at-large city council seats. Charlie Wheaton, Kyle Phillips, Rick Coen, Shelly Bacon and Tyler Vacha are in the running but the one receiving the fewest votes will be out while the other four advance to this fall’s general election.