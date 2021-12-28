Former Lyons nursing home getting new life

The former nursing home in Lyons is getting a new lease on life.
The site has been acquired by Zoul Properties, a Grand Island-based property manager. That company has turned the place from a 65-bed nursing facility into a 34-unit apartment complex.
Zachary Zoul told the Plaindealer the first 11 apartments, all of them one-bedroom, will be available for occupancy on Jan. 1. He expects to have the remainder, which will include two-bedroom and efficiency apartments, ready in the spring.
Zoul said he expects a diverse population to occupy the apartments, from single people to couples just starting out to older couples looking to downsize. He said that while the two-bedroom layout doesn’t mesh well with larger families, he expects to see a cross-section of the community taking up residence.
Zoul said converting the property was more of a struggle than he anticipated. As such, everything inside is new, except for some of the walls. Each apartment now has its own kitchen and bathroom. Some of the two-bedroom layouts will feature one and a half baths. Another feature, Zoul said is all of the apartments, as well as the laundry area, are accessed from the inside.
“You don’t have to go outside to do anything,” he said.
The large commons area has been retained, along with its kitchen, and will be available for the public to rent. Also available is a conference room for smaller meetings.
Zoul Properties has similar facilities in Fullerton, Geneva and Lincoln as well as in Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota and Missouri.
Zachary Zoul said after all the effort that went into the transformation, he has a personal interest in seeing it succeed.
“We’re investing in more than a property. We’re investing in the community,” he said. “I plan to shepherd this forward personally.”
For more information about the facility, or to inquire about a lease, contact Zoul Properties at 402-703-2022 or 308-380-2450; or online at zoulproperties.com.