Former Plaindealer staffer unveils new book about Tekamah

Mark Miller, Nebraska author and former sportswriter for the Burt County Plaindealer, will return to Tekamah on Monday, March 28, to give a reading and book signing for a book he’s recently had published about Tekamah.
The signing is planned for Monday, March 28 at 6:30 p.m. at Lied Tekamah Public Library. Earlier in the day, he will be talking with a high school English class about writing.
Miller was a sportswriter and photographer for the Plaindealer about 30 years ago. His observations about Tekamah (and sports) were awarded first place in sports column writing by the Nebraska Press Association.
Miller has taken those writings and compiled a book of memories and reflections about his time in Tekamah. The book is full of citizens he met and students at Tekamah-Herman High School who made the year memorable.
A Nebraska native, Miller was born and graduated from Genoa High School. He went on to graduate with a teaching degree from Wayne State College. He taught English and coached football, basketball and track at Madison High School before returning to college to earn a master’s degree in English from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. He then taught an additional eight years at Grand Island Senior High School, coaching basketball, track and cross country.
He left Grand Island to write sports in Tekamah (where he also helped out coaching track as a volunteer), and the rest is, as they say, history.
“I’ve been writing stories practically my entire life,” Miller said. “It’s a big part of who I am. I look back fondly to the year I spent in Tekamah, and I hope that feeling comes through in my new book, “Sports: A Year in the Press Box”.”
“Sports” is Miller’s second book, joining “In Bright Sunshine,” a collection of 14 short stories that Miller had published in 2020.
He is the father of three children, his youngest is a senior at Twin River High School in Genoa. He and his son live in a small house on a hill in Genoa surrounded by pine trees. Miller spent the last 25 years of his working career writing for and promoting public power in Nebraska. He still helps coach track; this will be his 43rd year urging young athletes to run faster and jump farther.