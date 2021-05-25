Former Tigers named all-conference

A pair of Tekamah-Herman grads received collegiate all-conference softball honors recently.
Carson Cameron, a senior outfielder for Morningside College, was a second team selection for the all-Great Plains Athletic Conference list.
Cameron hit .314 for the Mustangs who completed a 43-11 campaign in opening round play at Southern Oregon in the NAIA World Series. She is among eight Morningside players named to the top two units. Cameron stole a dozen bases, drew 23 walks and had two sacrifice flies to lead her team in all three areas. Her 45 runs scored was second highest for the Mustangs as were her eight sacrifices.
Morningside, ranked 13th in the nation, dropped two one-run games to 11th ranked Hope International at the tournament. Cameron scored a run in the 3-2 season-ending loss to Hope. In between, they authored a 5-4 win over St. Katherine.
Greta Lindberg, a freshman pitcher at Northeast Community College, was an honorable mention to the Iowa Community College Athletic Conference’s all-conference squads. Lindberg notched a .338 batting average with a team-leading 10 home runs, 44 RBI. She also had five doubles in 154 at-bats for the Hawks who went 10-48 over the 2021 campaign.